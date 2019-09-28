Major League Baseball owes us one whale of a postseason.
And by “us,” I mean those of us who still love the sport. The ones who follow it from late March until the start of November, year after year.
The ones who enjoy seeing such rarities as stolen bases, triples and guys choking up on 0-2 counts to smack singles to the opposite field.
The ones who remember Greg Maddux’s tailing fastballs on the black and that perfect parabola that Ken Griffey Jr. called a swing.
The ones who value 60-year-old records and statistical oddities and come-out-of-nowhere success stories.
And, perhaps most importantly, the ones who remember pennant races.
Baseball gave us very little of that this year. And now it’s time to pay up, to reward us for our patience and loyalty.
The October stage is the last chance to do it.
A year ago, the streaming service Hulu released a pop-up advertisement that, at first glance, I thought was utterly ridiculous. Insulting, even. Here is what it said, in its entirety:
“Baseball games are LIVE on Hulu. Home runs and strikeouts. Watch your favorite baseball teams live on Hulu.”
So much for nuance. Home runs and strikeouts? That’s all a baseball game is to you, Hulu?
Oh, wait.
They’re right.
Yikes!
The final weekend of the regular season should be about a handful of teams scoreboard-watching and using every advantage afforded them by expanded rosters to win their division or qualify for the wild card. Thanks to uncommon disparity, which is connected to several teams tanking, we’ve known who five of the six division winners were going to be for quite some time now.
Lacking that drama, we turned our attention to statistical feats that feel every bit as hollow as the ones delivered in the heart of the steroid era. On Thursday, the Twins —– a team largely devoid of household names — became the first club ever to hit 300 home runs in a season.
That might have been worth celebrating if the Yankees didn’t become the second to do it the very next night.
Entering Saturday’s (non)-action, a whopping 56 players had hit 30 home runs this season. Sure, that roster includes your legitimate superstars such as Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado and Cody Bellinger. But it also included guys like Renato Nunez and Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver.
Is Pete Alonso, who as a rookie has broken the Mets single-single record for homers, the next coming of Mark McGwire? Or is he just another big, strong guy benefitting from a tightly wound ball?
We don’t know that answer. Nor do we know if a rags-to-riches story such as Yankees infielder Gio Urshela (.316 average, 21 homers entering Saturday after hitting below .240 in his previous three MLB seasons) is legit or another product of the crazy times.
And strikeout milestones? Let’s not go too far down that rabbit hole. This week, MLB set a single-season strikeout record for the 12th consecutive season. There are more pitchers with 200 whiffs than there have ever been in a single year.
Tip the cap to the hurlers, perhaps. But that’s more difficult to do when you watch guys swinging from the heels when they’re behind in the count.
Batters want homers, pitchers want strikeouts. They both get plenty, and fans get to watch long stretches where balls aren’t put in play.
But the time for negativity has ended. For a baseball fan, nothing beats October. Nothing. And with the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers and Twins all sitting on triple-digit wins, along with stout wild-card entries from both leagues, this is where we get the excitement that has eluded us for much of 2019.
Time to fork it over, Baseball. We’re ready.
