Sports fans love to complain. It’s part of our charm.
Blasting officials, scrutinizing our favorite teams, second-guessing coaches and managers — that’s been the lifeblood of sports radio call-in shows and message boards for decades.
And sports columnists? Well, we’re essentially professional complainers. While I try not to be cynical, I have a full battery of pet peeves when it comes to the sports I otherwise love.
One thing COVID-19 has done by hitting the pause button on sports is given us ample time for reflection and a greater appreciation for how good we had it just a few weeks ago. In that spirit, here are my post-coronavirus resolutions, the seven sports complaints I vow to relinquish when our beloved games return to us:
1. Baseball games take too long.
I’m a traditionalist when it comes to my favorite sport, but postseason games that approach four hours will test anybody’s patience. I was even starting to come around to the idea of a pitch clock.
No longer.
Take all the time you need, boys. We miss you.
2. The NBA playoffs have too many teams and rounds.
Part of this long-held belief might be attributable to my preference for MLB, which has the smallest postseason field of any major professional sport. Allowing 16 teams into the NBA playoffs cheapens the regular season. Excitement doesn’t really get cranked up until the conference finals.
You know what, though? Right now, I’d happily watch the Bucks and Magic or Lakers and Grizzlies go at it, regardless of how lopsided those series would be.
3. Traffic to the stadium/racetrack/arena is terrible.
Let’s be honest: It often is. But most of it can be avoided with some smart planning, and failure to plan is nobody’s fault but the non-planner.
Besides, a little gridlock is a very small price to pay for us to get to our playgrounds.
4. The NASCAR season is too long.
I don’t actually believe this, but I’ve given voice to some who do — namely, many of the drivers.
Racing from February to November is a serious grind. But it’s also a privilege that I’m sure every one of those drivers wishes he had the ability to weather at the moment.
5. Nonconference college basketball has no juice.
This will remain largely true until the end of time. “Wake me in January” has been my mantra regarding college hoops, where MEAC madness and SWAC swattings are commonplace.
But had I known we wouldn’t have seen an NCAA Tournament in 2020, my eyes would have been on some of those weightier non-league battles in November and December.
6. Spring football games are largely a waste of time and, if taken too seriously, often mislead you when it comes to evaluating the team.
This probably will remain so, as well. But what would we all give to gather in Blacksburg two weeks from now and “waste” a beautiful spring day at Lane Stadium?
7. Instant replay has to go.
This is the hardest one to jettison, because it’s so ingrained in me. As I’ve argued millions of times, the specter of replay strips the moment of its magic. You never know whether what you’ve just seen is going to stand.
I’ve lost this battle. It was time to lay down my arms long ago, so I might as well do it now.
After all, wouldn’t it be great to see a replay of something that happened 30 seconds ago rather than a game that occurred 20 years in the past?
Nothing to complain about there. Nothing at all.
