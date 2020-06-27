The last time we saw ACC commissioner John Swofford in a major public setting, he was making what he termed the most difficult decision of his professional life.
It was March 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Noon was approaching. The Florida State and Clemson bands were playing courtside. Cheerleaders were jumping around.
The arena was empty outside of television crews, media members, basketball players and select family members of the athletes. Black curtains hung over the upper-deck seats.
The ACC’s signature event was about to reach full stride, with a slate of four quarterfinal games on tap. Just hours earlier, Swofford had said that the games would go on, despite rapidly increasing concerns about COVID-19 that had forced the league’s decision to bar fans from the arena.
Swofford walked to the center of the court.
He had changed his mind.
There would be no more games.
“There’s so many unknowns out there and aspects of it that we don’t really have control over,” Swofford said on the court that day. “You do the best you can with the information you have at the time you have it. This is an extremely fluid, changing set of dynamics, and I feel certain that will continue.”
Boy, was he right about that.
The cancellation of the ACC men’s basketball tournament seems like an obvious decision in hindsight.
But remember where we were at that point. Disney World wouldn’t close until three days later. Virginia’s public schools were still open.
The NCAA tournament wouldn’t be canceled until four hours after Swofford’s announcement. Four hours after that, the state of Kansas would announce its first coronavirus-related death — just the 41st reported in the U.S. to that point.
In other words, Swofford saw the big picture more clearly than some others did. And that will be his legacy, whether we’re talking about his decision to expand the conference footprint or his push to implement the College Football Playoff or his efforts that led to a long-term television partnership with ESPN and the creation of the ACC Network.
All those achievements have rightfully been lauded in the past few days, after Swofford announced his retirement effective at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year.
Note that timing, though.
Some of his most difficult decisions still lie ahead.
We can hold the “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” rendition and the presentation of the gold watch for now. Swofford is still in charge of the league, and he’s one of 10 FBS conference commissioners who are trying to navigate what comes next – specifically, what can be done about a college football season.
Swofford held a conference call with reporters during the virtual ACC spring meetings in mid-May. He laid out four potential scenarios, ranging from playing all fall sports as scheduled to playing none at all.
“I would emphasize that we are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point in time,” Swofford said that day. “Most all of our institutions have indicated that they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall. But there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”
And a lot has.
Coronavirus surges in the South and West have forced some states to pause or backtrack on their reopening schedules.
Clemson announced on Friday that the football team has had 37 players test positive for COVID-19 in the past month.
LSU, which defeated Clemson in last year’s national championship game, announced last week that at least 30 players were in quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus.
This immediately brought to mind a quote from Swofford on that fateful March day when he canceled the ACC Tournament:
“It’s an extraordinarily fluid situation with information coming to us that changes — I used to say by the week, then I said by the day, and now I say by the hour.
“Hopefully we’re doing the right thing in the context of this great country of ours and in the context of intercollegiate sports.”
The right decision won’t be easy this time, either, but Swofford will be among the power brokers who help make it.
His next big media opportunity is scheduled for July 21 at the ACC Football Kickoff, which annually begins with reporters cramming into a conference room to hear the commissioner’s address.
In 2020, this event will be held virtually.
