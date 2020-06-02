We need to turn up the volume. Fake it. Embrace the bizarre circumstances in which we find ourselves and do something bizarre in response: add artificial crowd noise to every broadcast from our empty stadiums and arenas.
Lots of noise. All different kinds of noise. Cheers. Boos. Whistles. Roars. Even ambient sounds -- the background murmur of a relaxed crowd at a matinee baseball game, a beer vendor barking out his offer -- should be on the table here.
Yes, it’s a bit jarring at first, but so is everything else about sports amid COVID-19. Sure, it’s contrived and cheap and somewhat embarrassing and nowhere near as good as the real thing.
But it’s better than silence. Way better.
We all knew that barring fans from stadiums for safety reasons would have obvious downsides. The lost revenue is part of it, of course, but so is the loss of our influence. People love to go to games. We miss the experience, the comradery, the joy of watching competition unfold right in front of us and reacting to it en masse.
But the secondary effect of fan-free living – that we can watch the games on TV but not hear anything --has been more damaging than I ever thought it would be. Think of a suspense movie with no soundtrack or atmospheric sound. It’s difficult even to imagine.
And that’s all these games are for the time being: screened events. Many of us have consumed them that way for years and perhaps never realized how valuable the audio component is.
The good news is that the networks have noticed. FS1 has been experimenting with fake crowd noise on its broadcasts of Bundesliga soccer matches, and it works. The chants, the songs, the whistles, the cheers – they all add to the experience of watching the game.
The players on the field can’t hear any of this. Just us, watching at home. And that’s cool, too.
We don’t need the noise to influence the action itself – issues of fairness could come into play there, particularly in a sport like football where athletes need to be able to hear each other -- only our digestion of it.
Soccer is one of those sports that you can have on in the background and let your ears tell you when it’s time for the eyes to pay attention. The rising action of the ball moving into the home team’s attacking third is met with equal anticipation from the crowd and the announcers. A rough tackle or a missed call draws its own distinct reaction, cuing us to check out the replay if we missed it.
Whoever’s orchestrating the fake Bundesliga noise for FS1 is doing an amazing job. When Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich played perhaps the league’s most important game of the season last week, every critical play had accompanying noise mimicking the reaction of Dortmund’s passionate home crowd. The producer literally pushed all the right buttons.
Last month, Fox broadcaster Joe Buck went on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” and called his network adding fake crowd noise to NFL telecasts this fall “pretty much a done deal.” Good. If the Vikings are facing a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line at Lambeau Field, nobody watching on TV wants that to sound like a library.
College football wants and needs actual fans more than most, but simulations would be better than nothing. And if baseball ever comes back this year – sadly, that’s looking less and less likely – the postseason in particular will need some auditory punch.
We’re living in a golden age of in-stadium production value. Watch the pregame hype videos on the big screens at Lane Stadium or John Paul Jones Arena and you’re liable to get goosebumps. Extremely talented people put those things together.
Until we can all get back together again and watch them in person, let’s put such talented people to work. Let’s allow them to do their thing.
Sports are just entertainment, right? Let’s open up to creative ways to be entertained. Even if it’s only an illusion.
