The Major League Baseball season is a go. For now.
The way they’ve butchered the run-up – and given the unpredictability of a pandemic – caveats here are crucial.
Owners and players have spent a month bickering over money, eroding the goodwill of fans hungry for the return of their favorite sport. Labor strife appears to loom in the future.
Meanwhile, USA Today reported earlier this week that 40 MLB players and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 over a seven-day period. Further breakouts could derail this whole thing.
All stipulated.
Still, baseball is coming back! Save the date(s): July 23 or 24. That’s when MLB teams will begin their 60-game regular-season schedule, after the owners and the players association finalized health and safety protocols Tuesday night.
“Spring” training opens July 1, and we need to get excited. Here are four pertinent questions:
1. Who will show up in the worst shape of his life? Who (like some of us) spent the entire pandemic eating greasy takeout, watching Netflix and knocking back beers?
2. What’s going to happen when somebody plunks an Astros player over the sign-stealing saga that seems like it happened 46 years ago? Fights are strictly prohibited this season, MLB says. As if they weren’t before.
3. Who can hold in the saliva, now that spitting is banned? Good luck breaking that habit once they step between the lines. And finally:
4. Who will win the World Series?
That feels like an easy one, as the old cliché has never been more apt.
It’ll be the team that stays the healthiest.
Noose judgment
About an hour and a half before Monday’s Cup race at Talladega, NASCAR president Steve Phelps held a conference call with reporters to discuss the noose that had been found in the garage area the previous day.
One of the questions he fielded was whether the noose was tied on the rope that normally you would use to pull down the garage door.
“I am not sure,” Phelps said. “I have no information on that.”
This seemed odd. A member of Bubba Wallace’s crew had brought the noose to NASCAR’s attention, and Phelps was among the sport’s leaders who had to figure out how to handle the situation. Wouldn’t the first question be: Where, exactly, did you find this?
Now he does have that info, of course. An FBI investigation concluded Tuesday that not only was the rope the one designed to pull down the garage door, but it had been tied in that fashion there since at least the previous autumn, meaning it had not been placed there specifically to target Wallace.
(This still doesn’t explain why the rope was tied that way to begin with, as no other pulldown in the garage looked like a noose, according to NASCAR. The sport is investigating that.)
NASCAR officials have to feel like they are in a no-win situation. If they don’t act right away, people will wonder if they are trying to cover up a potentially heinous crime. If they do act right away and make everything public without having sufficient facts…well, they get what they have now.
Wallace never saw the rope Sunday. Because of the rain, the drivers were never called to their cars that day. But now he’s under more scrutiny than ever, as conspiracy theorists want to accuse his team of creating a controversy for publicity.
That’s nonsense, of course. Wallace was legitimately hurt. NASCAR was legitimately concerned. The compassion shown by fellow drivers on Monday was real, even if the impetus behind it turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Perhaps there’s a lesson here for all of us in these intense, emotional times: Slow down a bit. Take a breath. Get some important answers, even when things appear certain on the surface, or a seemingly honorable move might just make the situation worse than it needs to be.
