Preaching won’t get us anywhere. Righteous anger won’t, either.
If we’re going to win the fight against racism, only caring deeply about one another will work. Empathy. Active displays of humanity and brotherhood. Good people having the backs of other good people.
What happened Sunday afternoon in Talladega, when a noose was found hanging in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, was horrific. NASCAR leaders condemned it immediately and held an afternoon conference call with reporters to reiterate their disgust. Fellow drivers woke up to the news Monday and ran to social media to post #IStandWithBubba messages and videos.
What happened after that on Monday, however, was beautiful.
Inspiring.
Hopeful.
And, most importantly, an extraordinary show of strength and grace from a driver who’s accepted way more responsibility than anyone should ever have to, simply because the color of his skin isn’t common in his sport.
With the race postponed a day by rain, drivers and crew members from every Cup team had time to orchestrate their response. They decided to surround Wallace’s car on pit road as the Fox cameras clicked on at 3 p.m.
With Wallace behind the wheel, fellow competitors — led by reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch — slowly pushed his car down pit road. The rest of the garage area followed, essentially thumbing their noses to whoever hung that noose.
What complicates this further for NASCAR is that the noose was found in a secure area where only NASCAR competitors, officials and track staff have access. NASCAR president Steve Phelps said he couldn’t rule out a security breach but said it was unlikely.
The Birmingham office of the FBI was on site Monday morning to investigate, including reviewing footage captured by security cameras.
“Unequivocally, they will be banned from this sport for life,” Phelps said of the perpetrator. “There is no room for this at all. We won’t tolerate it. They won’t be here. I don’t care who they are, they will not be here.”
But Wallace was. And the burden he must have felt — competing in his home state of Alabama, no less — is unimaginable.
As he climbed out of the car prerace with all his teammates and rivals behind him, Wallace paused in the window and buried his face in his hands. Team owner Richard Petty, the most famous name in NASCAR, walked over and put his hand on Wallace’s back.
And then — social distancing be damned — he gave Wallace a hug.
Up followed driver Ryan Blaney, Wallace’s best friend in NASCAR, who wrapped Wallace in a long embrace.
Less than two weeks earlier, after Wallace drove a Black Lives Matter car at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney said he’d always viewed Wallace as a brother.
“I think it’s great, the initiative he’s showing and wanting to be a part of change, the right change,” Blaney said that night. “I feel like he’s on his way, man.”
Wallace called that race at Martinsville the most important of his career. If only that were still true.
Up walked Clint Bowyer, who rides motorcycles recreationally with Wallace when they’re not racing. They hugged, too. More came over to shake his hand, smack his back.
That’s been a vital missing piece over these past few months, hasn’t it? While COVID-19 most tragically has taken lives, it’s also robbed the living of so many important ways we use to express ourselves in times of crisis. Hugs. Handshakes. Simple acts of kindness.
When all those moments had passed, Wallace walked over to the front of his car. He took out his phone. With an American flag mask covering his nose and mouth, a pair of sunglasses covering his eyes, he snapped a selfie.
Behind him was a sea of people who represented millions more, all of us who want something better for this country.
Moments later, Wallace posted the photo on Twitter. The message that accompanied it was no preaching, no righteous anger, although either would have been more than justified.
Instead, Wallace added only a single word:
“Together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.