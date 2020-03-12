Jays

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks off the field during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

 AP

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday and the announcement came while some exhibitions were still going on. But baseball changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.

Minor League Baseball announced later Thursday that it will also delay the start of it season. No new date for the start of its season was announced.

