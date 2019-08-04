Early fireworks: Steven Kwan hit a lead-off home run off of Salem Red Sox starter Thaddeus Ward and the Lynchburg Hillcats went to a 2-1 win on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field, avoiding a three-game sweep.
The Hillcats added another run on a two-out RBI single by Tyler Freeman, and that was all Lynchburg needed.
After piling up 19 hits and 15 runs in the first two games of the season, the Red Sox managed just three hits on Sunday — none in the last three innings.
Game Gamecock: Former South Carolina pitcher Cody Morris, making just his sixth start for the Hillcats, got the best of the Red Sox during his six innings of work.
Morris allowed just three hits and at one point retired nine consecutive batters.
That run included five straight strikeouts at one point. He fanned six overall. The only costly hit Morris surrendered was a second-inning triple to Edgar Corcino, who later scored on a fielder’s choice.
It was Morris’ best performance since coming off of the disabled list, where he spent much of July.
Swing and a miss : Corcino’s fortunes turned some later in the day against Morris. One pitch fooled Corcino enough that he the grip on his bat, which proceeded to fly into stands on the third-base line.
No contact was made there, either, and Corcino returned to box after his bat was retrieved.
Numbers game: After pulling in more than 4,300 fans for its Star Wars and special kids promotions, the numbers thinned down a bit on Sunday — just 1,387 ticket holders were on hand.
More ‘Cats to come: Sunday concluded the first of back-to-back, three-game sets between Salem and Lynchburg. The series’ second half — which will also be played at Haley Toyota Field — begins on Tuesday.
Monday is an off day for the entire league.
Lefty Enmanuel DeJesus (6-8, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Red Sox again Brock Hartson (0-1, 3.55 ERA), who will be making his fifth start for Lynchburg since being called up from Low-A Lake County.
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Steven Kwan
|CF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.257
|Tyler Freeman
|SS
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Gavin Collins
|C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Mitch Reeves
|1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Will Benson
|DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Jonathan Laureano
|3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cody Farhat
|RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Jodd Carter
|LF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Luke Wakamatsu
|2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|12
|.249
BATTING
2B: Reeves (9, Ward); Kwan (19, Gomez, R); Wakamatsu (13, Schwaab).
HR: Kwan (3, 1st inning off Ward, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Benson; Collins; Freeman, T; Kwan 6; Laureano; Reeves 2; Wakamatsu 2.
RBI: Freeman, T (11); Kwan (31).
2-out RBI: Freeman, T.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Freeman, T; Laureano; Collins 2; Kwan.
GIDP: Laureano.
Team RISP: 1-for-9.
Team LOB: 9.
BASERUNNING
SB: Carter, J (6, 2nd base off Ward/Marrero).
CS: Laureano (1, 2nd base by Gomez, R/Marrero).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Nick Lovullo
|3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Pedro Castellanos
|1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Edgar Corcino
|RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Victor Acosta
|LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Elih Marrero
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jagger Rusconi
|2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Korby Batesole
|SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|.259
BATTING
3B: Corcino (3, Morris).
TB: Batesole; Corcino 3; Lovullo.
RBI: Acosta (41).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio 2.
Team RISP: 0-for-3.
Team LOB: 3.
FIELDING
DP: 2 (Lovullo-Rusconi-Castellanos; Marrero-Rusconi).
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Cody Morris (W, 2-0)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|3.25
|Aaron Pinto (H, 2)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.57
|Yapson Gomez (S, 7)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.93
|Totals
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|3.87
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Thad Ward (L, 1-2)
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|1
|2.58
|Rio Gomez
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.88
|Joan Martinez
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.75
|Anyelo Gomez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.08
|Andrew Schwaab
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.67
|Totals
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|12
|1
|4.04
WP: Schwaab.
Pitches-strikes: Morris 76-51; Pinto 24-17; Gomez, Y 9-7; Ward 96-57; Gomez, R 22-14; Martinez, J 3-3; Gomez, A 15-11; Schwaab 17-9.
Groundouts-flyouts: Morris 7-1; Pinto 2-2; Gomez, Y 1-0; Ward 4-1; Gomez, R 0-0; Martinez, J 2-0; Gomez, A 1-0; Schwaab 1-1.
Batters faced: Morris 22; Pinto 6; Gomez, Y 3; Ward 23; Gomez, R 5; Martinez, J 2; Gomez, A 3; Schwaab 5.
Inherited runners-scored: Martinez, J 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Kyle Nichol. 1B: Evin Johnson.
Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 5 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch: 2:09 PM.
T: 2:50.
Att: 1,387.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.