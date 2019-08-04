Early fireworks: Steven Kwan hit a lead-off home run off of Salem Red Sox starter Thaddeus Ward and the Lynchburg Hillcats went to a 2-1 win on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field, avoiding a three-game sweep.

The Hillcats added another run on a two-out RBI single by Tyler Freeman, and that was all Lynchburg needed.

After piling up 19 hits and 15 runs in the first two games of the season, the Red Sox managed just three hits on Sunday — none in the last three innings.

Game Gamecock: Former South Carolina pitcher Cody Morris, making just his sixth start for the Hillcats, got the best of the Red Sox during his six innings of work.

Morris allowed just three hits and at one point retired nine consecutive batters.

That run included five straight strikeouts at one point. He fanned six overall. The only costly hit Morris surrendered was a second-inning triple to Edgar Corcino, who later scored on a fielder’s choice.

It was Morris’ best performance since coming off of the disabled list, where he spent much of July.

Swing and a miss : Corcino’s fortunes turned some later in the day against Morris. One pitch fooled Corcino enough that he the grip on his bat, which proceeded to fly into stands on the third-base line.

No contact was made there, either, and Corcino returned to box after his bat was retrieved.

Numbers game: After pulling in more than 4,300 fans for its Star Wars and special kids promotions, the numbers thinned down a bit on Sunday — just 1,387 ticket holders were on hand.

More ‘Cats to come: Sunday concluded the first of back-to-back, three-game sets between Salem and Lynchburg. The series’ second half — which will also be played at Haley Toyota Field — begins on Tuesday.

Monday is an off day for the entire league.

Lefty Enmanuel DeJesus (6-8, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Red Sox again Brock Hartson (0-1, 3.55 ERA), who will be making his fifth start for Lynchburg since being called up from Low-A Lake County.

.
Lynchburg
(51-58)
110000000  280
Salem
(50-60)
010000000  130
W:
Morris (2-0, 3.25) ;
L:
Ward (1-2, 2.58) ;
SV:
Gomez (7)
HR:
LYN:
Kwan (3) .
Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Steven KwanCF312101120.257
Tyler FreemanSS501000101.331
Gavin CollinsC401000001.270
Mitch Reeves1B301100011.282
Will BensonDH401000002.183
Jonathan Laureano3B401000001.209
Cody FarhatRF300000013.273
Jodd CarterLF310000011.219
Luke Wakamatsu2B401100002.158
Totals33283012512.249
 

BATTING
2B: Reeves (9, Ward); Kwan (19, Gomez, R); Wakamatsu (13, Schwaab).
HR: Kwan (3, 1st inning off Ward, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Benson; Collins; Freeman, T; Kwan 6; Laureano; Reeves 2; Wakamatsu 2.
RBI: Freeman, T (11); Kwan (31).
2-out RBI: Freeman, T.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Freeman, T; Laureano; Collins 2; Kwan.
GIDP: Laureano.
Team RISP: 1-for-9.
Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING
SB: Carter, J (6, 2nd base off Ward/Marrero).
CS: Laureano (1, 2nd base by Gomez, R/Marrero).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Nick Lovullo3B401000001.256
Ryan FitzgeraldDH300000011.284
Pedro Castellanos1B400000001.275
Keith CurcioCF400000001.286
Edgar CorcinoRF311010001.304
Victor AcostaLF300000101.303
Elih MarreroC300000000.000
Jagger Rusconi2B300000001.185
Korby BatesoleSS301000000.180
Totals3013010117.259
 

BATTING
3B: Corcino (3, Morris).
TB: Batesole; Corcino 3; Lovullo.
RBI: Acosta (41).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio 2.
Team RISP: 0-for-3.
Team LOB: 3.

FIELDING
DP: 2 (Lovullo-Rusconi-Castellanos; Marrero-Rusconi).

Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Cody Morris (W, 2-0)6.03111603.25
Aaron Pinto (H, 2)2.00000102.57
Yapson Gomez (S, 7)1.00000001.93
Totals9.03111703.87
Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Thad Ward (L, 1-2)5.05224612.58
Rio Gomez1.12000302.88
Joan Martinez0.20000003.75
Anyelo Gomez1.00000202.08
Andrew Schwaab1.01001102.67
Totals9.082251214.04

WP: Schwaab.

Pitches-strikes: Morris 76-51; Pinto 24-17; Gomez, Y 9-7; Ward 96-57; Gomez, R 22-14; Martinez, J 3-3; Gomez, A 15-11; Schwaab 17-9.

Groundouts-flyouts: Morris 7-1; Pinto 2-2; Gomez, Y 1-0; Ward 4-1; Gomez, R 0-0; Martinez, J 2-0; Gomez, A 1-0; Schwaab 1-1.

Batters faced: Morris 22; Pinto 6; Gomez, Y 3; Ward 23; Gomez, R 5; Martinez, J 2; Gomez, A 3; Schwaab 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Martinez, J 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Kyle Nichol. 1B: Evin Johnson.

Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 5 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 2:09 PM.

T: 2:50.

Att: 1,387.

Venue: Haley Toyota Field.

 
 

