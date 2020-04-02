The cancellations of sporting events in Salem does not just mean empty fields in the city.
It also means players and their families won't be spending money at area hotels and restaurants.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellations of everything from upcoming college softball tournaments to the Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament to the VHSL Jubilee to youth tournaments.
The financial damage is "enormous," said Salem parks and recreation director John Shaner.
"It's a big hurt for us as an economy," Shaner said Wednesday in a phone interview from his office. "This is really why we do what we do, is to bring people into our communities to fill up the hotels and restaurants and go to the filling stations.
"We block roughly 22,000 hotel-room nights a year for all the events that we host — and there's a whole lot more that individual tournament directors do [themselves].
"It's definitely a huge hit. Sports marketing is a huge part of this valley, and people rely on what we bring in."
Shaner figures 6,000 hotel-room nights will go unfilled from the tournament cancellations so far.
Kim O'Conner, the sales director of the Comfort Suites at Ridgewood Farms in Salem, said her hotel has lost $200,000 to $250,000 from the cancellations of Salem tournaments and the early part of the Salem Red Sox schedule.
"It's devastating," O'Conner said. "It's devastating for employees. It's devastating for us. We depend a lot [on] … John, and we're also the host hotel for the Salem Red Sox."
O'Conner said her hotel has had to reduce employees' hours.
Bob Rotanz, co-owner of Mac and Bob's, said the cancellations will result in a 15-20% drop in business at his Salem restaurant.
"A lot of these teams that will come for these tournaments, a lot of them come year after year after year and they know our place," Rotanz said. "A lot of our business does come from what the city of Salem does with all their sporting events. … They have a big effect on our weekends."
Fewer people using hotels and restaurants means fewer tax dollars for the city.
"Where we benefit from what we do is from the lodging tax, the meals tax, gas tax," Shaner said.
The 40th annual Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament, which is put on by the cities of Salem and Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke and Botetourt, was canceled last week. The tournament had been scheduled for April 17-19 on various fields, including the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem and the Botetourt Sports Complex.
Shaner said 143 teams had committed to that tournament, and the field might have swelled to 200 if the event had not been canceled.
The ODAC canceled its softball tournament, which had been scheduled for April 24-26 at Moyer. The Mountain East Conference, an NCAA Division II league comprised mainly of West Virginia schools, canceled its softball tournament, which had been scheduled for May 1-3 at Moyer.
"I don't think the local people understand the impact that these out-of-towners [have]," O'Conner said. "They have to eat. They look for tourist things to do. They get gas. They go shopping. So it's not just the hotel part."
The VHSL Jubilee was going to hold its Class 1 and Class 2 state tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer in Salem in June. But the VHSL has canceled high school action for the rest of the school year.
"Each player will bring in Mom and Dad, sister and little brother and grandparents," Shaner said.
The U.S. Olympic softball team was scheduled to play a June 25 exhibition game at Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park in Salem as part of its pre-Olympic tour. But USA Softball canceled the remaining stops on the tour earlier this week. The game had been sold out since January, with 5,000 fans expected.
"That would have been a huge draw," Rotanz said. "They come from all over the region for that."
Some tournament bookings were canceled by Shaner himself, in the wake of Governor Ralph Northam limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Shaner called off a USA Softball youth tournament scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Moyer; a USSSA youth baseball tournament scheduled for April 11 at Kiwanis; an NSA girls softball tournament scheduled for April 11 at Moyer; a Got Game youth softball tournament scheduled for May 9 at Moyer; and a USSA Super NIT youth baseball tournament scheduled for May 16-17 at Kiwanis.
Those were not national tournaments, but they still brought teams to the area.
"For us and our proximity to the facility, that could easily be $7,000 a weekend that's just gone," O'Conner said.
Roanoke College's baseball and softball teams hold their home games at city facilities, as do Salem High School teams. But they aren't playing ball, either.
"That was a huge hit to us also," Shaner said. "All these teams that come up here to play Roanoke College, they might not be staying in hotel rooms all the time, … but they do have to stop and eat dinner."
Shaner has canceled tournaments only through May 17. The only June events that have been scratched so far are the VHSL Jubilee and the Olympic softball game.
On Monday, Northam ordered all Virginians to stay at home until June 10.
"We will be ready … the minute we get the OK to open back up and start hosting stuff," Shaner said. "A lot of our really good ones … are in the late June, July, August, September time frame. So if we can get back open, we can still have a very good year.
"It all depends on whether people are ready to start traveling in June and July. We might get opened up, but are people ready to start traveling again? People are still going to be scared."
The ISF-WBSC Senior World Cup, a softball tournament for people age 50 and older, is scheduled for late June at Moyer. That would bring more than 100 teams to Salem.
The NSA Class A and Class B Girls' Fastpitch World Series is scheduled for July at Moyer, as is the USA Softball girls 14-and-under national championships. Both are weeklong events.
A men's slowpitch national softball championship is scheduled for September, as is the Special Olympics national NIT tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.