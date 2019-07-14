FAIRLAWN — Mike Looney overcame a pair of 10th-place starting positions to sweep the Late Model division TWIN 50s on Saturday night at Motor Mile Speedway.
Looney had captured the pole in Late Model qualifications but was relegated to 10th on the 16-car starting grid for the 50-lap opener after the post-qualifying draw. He maneuvered to fifth before the event's first caution flag on lap 7 and was aided by the second and final caution on lap 30.
Looney passed newcomer Max McLaughlin, who led a race-high 21 laps, on a restart and held off runner-up Kres Van Dyke by .537 seconds at the finish. McLaughlin faded to fourth. Kyle Dudley took third, and Nik Williams rounded out the top five.
In the nightcap, Looney started 10th per Motor Mile Speedway's Consecutive Wins policy. He passed Derrick Lancaster, who led the first 23 laps, and never relinquished the lead for the rest of the caution-free race. Gage Painter finished second. Lancaster placed sixth. McLaughlin was third, while Van Dyke and Dudley finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Karl Budzevski earned his third win of the season in the Limited Sportsman division. Scott Foley raced to his first career win in MOD-4, Dennis Holdren won the 25-lap finale, and Kyle Barnes claimed his first career Super Street victory.
Looney extended his lead in Motor Mile Speedway's Late Model standings to 110 points over Dudley, and his six wins put his No. 87 team in fourth place in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national standings.