DANVILLE — Less than 24 hours after giving up five home runs, four Danville Braves pitchers combined to two-hit the Pulaski Yankees and picked up a 4-0 win to avoid the series sweep and end the Yankees win streak at eight games.
Tyler Owens, Filyer Sanchez, Tanner Gordon and Alex Camacho struck out 12 batters and walked two.
Singles by Nelson B. Alvarez in the seventh and Anthony Volpe in the eighth was the extent of the Yankee offense.
The Braves took the lead in the third on a Connor Blair three-run homer.
The Yankees missed a big opportunity in the fourth when walks to Madison Santos, Volpe and Ryder Green loaded the bases with no outs. When Chad Bell and Antonio Cabello both made outs on the infield fly rule and Alvarez struck out, Pulaski came away empty-handed.
Danville added a run in the fourth on Cody Milligan’s RBI single.
Pulaski starter Leonardo Pestana was saddled with the loss, giving up three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings of work.
The Yankees return home Saturday for the start of a three-game series with the Burlington Royals. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.