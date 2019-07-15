PULASKI — A four-run third inning spearheaded a 10-2 Pulaski Yankees rout over the Bristol Pirates for their fifth straight win Monday night at Calfee Park.
In the first inning, Madison Santos singled and scored on a Roberto Chirinos double. Chirinos advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Chad Bell groundout to put the Yanks up 2-0.
Chirinos led off the third being hit by a pitch and moved to second on a passed ball. Bell then struck out but made it to first on a wild pitch third strike. Chirinos scored on a groundout by Gustavo Campero. Pries walked and Jake Farrell hit a two-run double. Antonio Cabello followed with a two-out single that plated Farrell and put the Yankees up 6-0.
The Pirates got on the board in the fifth when Ethan Goforth hit a two-out double that scored Chase Murray.
Pulaski answered in the bottom half of the inning on a Gabriel Mora sacrifice fly that scored Deivi Munoz, who had tripled.
RBI singles by Campero and Munoz and a Farrell sacrifice fly added three runs in the sixth.
Reid Anderson picked up the win, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk over four innings of work.
Farrell drove in three runs on the night and Campero had two for the Yankees.
ON DECK: The two teams will meet in the series finale and the Yankees will vie for their second series sweep of the season on Tuesday, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: The Appalachian League announced Monday that Minor League Baseball selected Chad Bell as Player of the Week for the week of July 8-14. Bell earned Player of the Week honors following a phenomenal six-game stretch, batting .429 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs.