GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Four Pulaski Yankees pitchers combined to shut out the Greeneville Reds 3-0 Sunday at Pioneer Park.
The Yankees swept the series and won their seventh straight.
Starter Ryan Anderson threw three innings, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking two.
Sean Boyle picked up his second win of the season in three innings of relief, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Nelson Alvarez tossed two hitless innings, and Hayden Wesneski sat the Reds down in order in the ninth, gaining his second save.
The Yankees did all of their scoring in the fourth. After Chad Bell led off with a single, Saul Torres hit a two-run homer.
Gustavo Campero followed with a single, stole second and scored on Madison Santos’ single.
At the plate, Torres and Campero both went 2 for 4 with Torres driving in a pair of runs and scoring once and Campero also scoring a run.
With the win, Pulaski remains 5 ½ games atop the Appalachian League East division.
The Yankees stay on the road for a three-game series with the Princeton Rays. The first pitch of the opener is set Monday at 6:30 p.m.