PULASKI — Luis Santos’ walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Pulaski Yankees a 7-6 extra-inning win over the Johnson City Cardinals in Sunday’s opener of a doubleheader between the two Appalachian League division leaders.
Pulaski won the nightcap 8-1 to finish the sweep and clinch a playoff spot. With the win, the Yankees went up four games over Burlington for the lead in the East Division.
Pulaski’s Roberto Chirinos led off the first inning of the nightcap with a solo homer to center.
After Raffy Ozuna’s game-tying RBI double in the second, the Yankees added two runs in the bottom of the frame when Jake Farrell walked and Borinquen Mendez and Robert Javier both reached on errors as Farrell and Mendez scored.
In the fourth, Javier walked with the bases loaded scoring Gustavo Campero, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games.
In the fifth, after a Madison Santos walk, Ryder Green blasted a two-run homer, his fourth hit of the day, to put Pulaski up 6-1.
The Yankees added two runs in the sixth on a Madison Santos two-run homer.
Jhonatan Munoz picked up his fifth win of the season over six innings of work. He gave up one run on two hits with a career high 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Evan Voliva struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
In the first game, a solo homer by Jhon Torres in the first inning and an RBI single by Chandler Redmond in the third put the Cardinals up 2-0.
Green and Chad Bell both hit two-run singles in the third to put the Yankees on top.
After Pulaski pitcher Randy Vasquez walked the bases loaded, two sacrifice flies and an RBI single put Johnson City back on top in the fourth.
Bell’s sacrifice fly in the fifth cut the lead to a run.
Jake Pries’ pinch-hit homer in the seventh tied the score and forced extra innings.
The Cardinals took the lead on Santos’ two-out throwing error in the eighth.
A bases-loaded walk to Farrell and Santos’ single pushed across the winning run.
ON DECK: Game 3 of the series will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m.