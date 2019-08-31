PULASKI — The Pulaski Yankees’ pitching trio of Ken Waldichuk, Jhonatan Munoz and Hayden Wesneski combined for a three-hit shutout as the Yankees returned the favor from Friday night’s game with a 6-0 win over the Burlington Royals on Saturday. The result forced a deciding Game 3 of the East Division playoff series.
Waldichuk set the tone by throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up one hit with no walks while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. Munoz picked up the win, allowing one hit, one walk and two hit batters with five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work. Wesneski pitched the eighth and ninth innings, giving up a hit while striking out four, including striking out the side in the ninth.
Pulaski’s bats came alive, pounding out 10 hits. Ryder Green and Jake Pries each hit solo homers.
The Yankees got on the board in the bottom of the second after Chad Bell reached on an error followed by Green’s single. Both runners advanced on Pries’ groundout and scored on Jesus Bastidas’ two-out single.
In the fifth with one out, Luis Santos doubled and moved to third on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt. Antonio Cabello came through with a two-out RBI single, and Pulaski increased its lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Green blasted an 0-1 pitch over the left-center field wall and the Yankees’ lead went to 4-0.
The Yankees added a run in the seventh inning when Santos led off with a single and Cabello doubled down the third base line, scoring Santos from first.
In the eighth inning, Pries launched a 3-2, two-out pitch over the left field fence to put the Yankees up 6-0.
ON DECK: The two teams will meet Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with the division title and home-field advantage during the championship series at stake.
In the West division, Johnson City knocked off Bristol 7-4 to even its series at one game each.
