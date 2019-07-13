PULASKI — It was agriculture night at Calfee Park and the Moo-laski Yankee pitchers were udderly fantastic in posting a 2-0 win over the Bristol Pirates in the first game of the four-game series Saturday night in front of an announced attendance of 3,789 fans.

The crew of Leonardo Pestano, Nelson Alvarez, Alex Mejias and Tyler Johnson combined to one-hit the Pirates.

Starting pitcher Pestano threw four innings, gave up one hit— a single to Josh Bissonette in the third inning — struck out five and walked three.

Alvarez, who gained the win, threw one inning and struck out one with no walks.

Mejias and Johnson threw two innings each with no walks and Mejias striking out one batter and Johnson two.

No Pirate reached base from the third inning on.

The Yankees got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Saul Torres launched a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for his third home run of the season.

In the bottom of the eighth, Delvi Munoz led off with a single and scored on Roberto Chirinos’ two-out double to center.

The Yankee batters were held to five hits with Munoz, Chirinos, Torres, Anthony Volpe and Neal Alvarez getting one hit each.

ON DECK: The two teams will meet for game 2 of the series on Sunday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

Bristol Pirates
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Jesus ValdezSS300000011.257
Josh Bissonette2B301000010.250
Eli WilsonC400000000.197
Jake WrightLF200000010.250
Ernny Ordonez1B300000003.224
Matt MorrowDH300000000.240
Marshall Gilbert3B300000002.091
Jean EusebioCF-RF300000000.208
Joseivin MedinaRF200000002.176
    a- Aaron ShackelfordPH100000001.324
    Daniel RiveroCF000000000.250
Totals2701000039.242
a-Struck out for Medina in the 8th. 

BATTING
TB: Bissonette.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Wilson; Gilbert.
GIDP: Wilson.
Team RISP: 0-for-4.
Team LOB: 3.

BASERUNNING
SB: Wright (1, 2nd base off Pestana/Torres, S).

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Anthony VolpeSS401000003.152
Roberto Chirinos3B401100101.278
Madison SantosCF400000002.171
Ryder GreenLF300000001.299
Chad BellDH300000002.275
Saul TorresC211001111.259
Jake FarrellRF300000001.000
Deivi Munoz2B311000001.250
Nelson Alvarez1B301000001.161
Totals29251012113.236
 

BATTING
2B: Chirinos (4, Garcia, O).
HR: Torres, S (3, 2nd inning off Thomas, T, 0 on, 2 out).
TB: Alvarez, N; Chirinos 2; Munoz; Torres, S 4; Volpe.
RBI: Chirinos (11); Torres, S (13).
2-out RBI: Torres, S; Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Santos, M 2.
Team RISP: 1-for-6.
Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING
SB: Munoz (1, 2nd base off Garcia, O/Wilson).

FIELDING
DP: (Chirinos-Munoz-Alvarez, N).

Bristol Pirates
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Tahnaj Thomas (L, 0-3)5.03110814.41
Alex Roth2.00001301.80
Oliver Garcia1.02110202.25
Totals8.052211313.93
Pulaski Yankees
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Leonardo Pestana4.01003507.53
Nelson L. Alvarez (W, 1-0)1.000001013.50
Alex Mejias (H, 2)2.00000102.25
Tyler Johnson (S, 1)2.00000200.00
Totals9.01003903.84
Pitches-strikes: Thomas, T 73-46; Roth 43-23; Garcia, O 17-12; Pestana 77-49; Alvarez 10-7; Mejias 29-18; Johnson, T 25-15.
Groundouts-flyouts: Thomas, T 3-1; Roth 1-1; Garcia, O 1-0; Pestana 4-0; Alvarez 1-1; Mejias 3-1; Johnson, T 1-2.
Batters faced: Thomas, T 18; Roth 7; Garcia, O 5; Pestana 15; Alvarez 3; Mejias 6; Johnson, T 6.
Umpires: HP: Chandler Durham. 1B: Kenny Jackson. 
Weather: 86 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 6:31 PM.
T: 2:21.
Att: 3,789.
Venue: Calfee Park.

