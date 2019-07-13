PULASKI — It was agriculture night at Calfee Park and the Moo-laski Yankee pitchers were udderly fantastic in posting a 2-0 win over the Bristol Pirates in the first game of the four-game series Saturday night in front of an announced attendance of 3,789 fans.
The crew of Leonardo Pestano, Nelson Alvarez, Alex Mejias and Tyler Johnson combined to one-hit the Pirates.
Starting pitcher Pestano threw four innings, gave up one hit— a single to Josh Bissonette in the third inning — struck out five and walked three.
Alvarez, who gained the win, threw one inning and struck out one with no walks.
Mejias and Johnson threw two innings each with no walks and Mejias striking out one batter and Johnson two.
No Pirate reached base from the third inning on.
The Yankees got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Saul Torres launched a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for his third home run of the season.
In the bottom of the eighth, Delvi Munoz led off with a single and scored on Roberto Chirinos’ two-out double to center.
The Yankee batters were held to five hits with Munoz, Chirinos, Torres, Anthony Volpe and Neal Alvarez getting one hit each.
ON DECK: The two teams will meet for game 2 of the series on Sunday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.
|Bristol Pirates
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Jesus Valdez
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Josh Bissonette
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Eli Wilson
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Jake Wright
|LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ernny Ordonez
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Matt Morrow
|DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Marshall Gilbert
|3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Jean Eusebio
|CF-RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Joseivin Medina
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|a- Aaron Shackelford
|PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Daniel Rivero
|CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|.242
BATTING
TB: Bissonette.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Wilson; Gilbert.
GIDP: Wilson.
Team RISP: 0-for-4.
Team LOB: 3.
BASERUNNING
SB: Wright (1, 2nd base off Pestana/Torres, S).
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.152
|Roberto Chirinos
|3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Madison Santos
|CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Ryder Green
|LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Chad Bell
|DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Saul Torres
|C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Jake Farrell
|RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Deivi Munoz
|2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Nelson Alvarez
|1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|13
|.236
BATTING
2B: Chirinos (4, Garcia, O).
HR: Torres, S (3, 2nd inning off Thomas, T, 0 on, 2 out).
TB: Alvarez, N; Chirinos 2; Munoz; Torres, S 4; Volpe.
RBI: Chirinos (11); Torres, S (13).
2-out RBI: Torres, S; Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Santos, M 2.
Team RISP: 1-for-6.
Team LOB: 4.
BASERUNNING
SB: Munoz (1, 2nd base off Garcia, O/Wilson).
FIELDING
DP: (Chirinos-Munoz-Alvarez, N).
|Bristol Pirates
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Tahnaj Thomas (L, 0-3)
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|4.41
|Alex Roth
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.80
|Oliver Garcia
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.25
|Totals
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|1
|3.93
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Leonardo Pestana
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|7.53
|Nelson L. Alvarez (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|Alex Mejias (H, 2)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.25
|Tyler Johnson (S, 1)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|9.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|3.84
Groundouts-flyouts: Thomas, T 3-1; Roth 1-1; Garcia, O 1-0; Pestana 4-0; Alvarez 1-1; Mejias 3-1; Johnson, T 1-2.
Batters faced: Thomas, T 18; Roth 7; Garcia, O 5; Pestana 15; Alvarez 3; Mejias 6; Johnson, T 6.
Umpires: HP: Chandler Durham. 1B: Kenny Jackson.
Weather: 86 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 6:31 PM.
T: 2:21.
Att: 3,789.
Venue: Calfee Park.