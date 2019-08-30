BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Pulaski Yankees’ bats remained anemic as they were held to three hits in dropping the first game of the three-game series in the divisional playoffs 6-0 to the Burlington Royals on Friday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Angel Zerpa and ex-UVa Cavalier hurler Noah Murdock handcuffed the Yankee hitters with Zerpa giving up two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Murdock recorded one hit, six strikeouts and no walks.
The Royals got on top in the third when Berle Dixon became the first Royal to reach base on a walk. Jack Gethings got the first hit of the game on a single to center. After a strikeout, Michael Massey launched a two-out, three-run homer to right that just made it inside the foul pole.
Pulaski threatened in the fourth when Chad Bell got the Yankees’ first hit, an infield single. Bell stole second but Saul Torres struck out to end the inning and strand the runner.
In the fifth, Antonio Cabello reached second on a single and an error, but Jesus Bastidas struck out for another empty inning.
The Yankees missed another scoring opportunity in the sixth. With one out, following a throwing error on a ground ball that put Roberto Chirinos on second, he advanced to third on a passed ball. Ryder Green struck out and Chad Bell lined out to short.
Burlington added two runs in the sixth when Diego Hernandez reached on a Bell fielding error, stole second and third and was safe at the plate on a ground ball by Maikel Garcia. Garcia stole second and scored on a Vinnie Pasquantino single off of the first base umpire’s leg.
Hernandez led off the eighth with a triple and scored on a Mitch Spence wild pitch to make it 6-0.
Reid Anderson was saddled with the loss, throwing 5 1/3 innings, giving up five runs off of two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Mitch Spence threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the series moves to Calfee Park with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
