PRINCETON, W. Va. — A five-run seventh inning spurred the Pulaski Yankees to a come-from-behind 6-4 win over the Princeton Rays in a game shortened to eight innings due to rain.
The win clinched the series for the Yankees three games to two
The Rays drew first blood in the third on an RBI-double by Diego Infante. A two-run single by Jake Guenther put Princeton up 3-0.
The Yankees got on the board in the fifth on a Roberto Chirinos solo homer to left.
The Rays answered in the bottom of the inning when Nick Schnell led off with a triple and scored on a Gionti Turner single.
The Yankees took the lead in the seventh on an RBI-double by Jake Farrell, a sacrifice fly by Chad Bell, a two-run single by Ryder Green and a run scoring double by Saul Torres to go on top 6-4.
Tyler Johnson sat the Rays down in order in the seventh and eighth innings before the game was called with two outs in the top of the ninth.
The Yankees return to the friendly confines of Calfee Park on Wednesday for the start of a three-game series with the Greeneville Reds. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.