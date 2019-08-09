PULASKI — The Yankees scored nine runs in the second inning for a 15-8 win over the Greeneville Reds in a game delayed by a thunderstorm and power outage .
The Reds jumped on top in the first inning with four singles, a hit batter, a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch to lead 4-0.
Pulaski’s Anthony Volpe led off with a walk and scored on Antonio Cabello’s single and a two-base error. After Chad Bell walked, a fielding error on Gustavo Campero’s ground ball scored Cabello. Bell then scored on Jake Pries’ single to cut the lead to 4-3 . Robert Javier led off the second with a single, followed by walks to Volpe and Bell. Campero extended his hit streak to eight games with a single scoring Javier and Volpe. Bell and Campero scored on Pries’ single followed by Borinquen Mendez’s two-run triple and a run-scoring single by Jake Farrell. Cabello drove in two more runs to extend the Yankee lead.
The Reds scored two runs in the fourth on a groundout by Ivan Johnson and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Calihan. Al Bumpass’ solo homer and a wild pitch in the fifth inning cut the Yankee lead to 12-8.
The Yankees added three runs in the seventh with Farrell scoring on a double steal and RBI doubles by Volpe and Cabello.
ON DECK: The teams meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Steven Kwan
|CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.265
|Tyler Freeman
|SS
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mitch Reeves
|1B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Gavin Collins
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Will Benson
|LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Jonathan Laureano
|3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Mike Rivera
|C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Jodd Carter
|RF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Luke Wakamatsu
|2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|.251
BATTING
2B: Carter, J (11, Thompson, D); Reeves (10, Thompson, D).
TB: Carter, J 2; Freeman, T 2; Kwan 2; Reeves 2; Rivera.
RBI: Benson (14).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Freeman, T 2; Collins; Reeves; Carter, J; Benson.
SF: Benson.
GIDP: Reeves.
Team RISP: 1-for-11.
Team LOB: 10.
FIELDING
E: Mota, J (1, throw).
Outfield assists: Carter, J (Acosta at home).
DP: (Freeman, T-Wakamatsu-Reeves).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Devlin Granberg
|1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Pedro Castellanos
|RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Victor Acosta
|LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Jagger Rusconi
|2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Elih Marrero
|C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Nick Lovullo
|3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|.259
BATTING
2B: Castellanos (21, Mota, J); Rusconi (15, Mota, J); Curcio (16, Jimenez, L).
TB: Castellanos 2; Curcio 3; Granberg; Marrero; Nishioka 2; Rusconi 2.
RBI: Castellanos (62); Curcio (14); Nishioka (30).
2-out RBI: Curcio; Nishioka; Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Rusconi; Granberg.
GIDP: Lovullo.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 8.
BASERUNNING
CS: Castellanos (7, 2nd base by Mota, J/Rivera).
PO: Castellanos (1st base by Mota, J).
FIELDING
E: Thompson, D (3, throw).
PB: Marrero (1).
DP: (Thompson, D-Fitzgerald-Granberg).
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Juan Mota (L, 2-2)
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|4.79
|Luis Jimenez
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4.50
|Dakody Clemmer
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4.58
|Totals
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|11
|0
|3.85
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Dylan Thompson (W, 5-8)
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|6.01
|Andrew Politi (H, 4)
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|4.23
|Logan Browning (S, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|7
|0
|4.06
HBP: Nishioka (by Mota, J); Acosta (by Jimenez, L).
Pitches-strikes: Mota, J 90-52; Jimenez, L 24-16; Clemmer 13-10; Thompson, D 87-48; Politi 57-39; Browning 6-4.
Groundouts-flyouts: Mota, J 5-3; Jimenez, L 1-1; Clemmer 0-0; Thompson, D 5-4; Politi 1-0; Browning 0-0.
Batters faced: Mota, J 25; Jimenez, L 8; Clemmer 3; Thompson, D 24; Politi 14; Browning.
Inherited runners-scored: Browning 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Ben Rosen. 1B: Mark Bass.
Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 5 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 7:09 PM.
T: 2:56.
Att: 3,030.