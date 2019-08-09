PULASKI — The Yankees scored nine runs in the second inning for a 15-8 win over the Greeneville Reds in a game delayed by a thunderstorm and power outage .

The Reds jumped on top in the first inning with four singles, a hit batter, a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch to lead 4-0.

Pulaski’s Anthony Volpe led off with a walk and scored on Antonio Cabello’s single and a two-base error. After Chad Bell walked, a fielding error on Gustavo Campero’s ground ball scored Cabello. Bell then scored on Jake Pries’ single to cut the lead to 4-3 . Robert Javier led off the second with a single, followed by walks to Volpe and Bell. Campero extended his hit streak to eight games with a single scoring Javier and Volpe. Bell and Campero scored on Pries’ single followed by Borinquen Mendez’s two-run triple and a run-scoring single by Jake Farrell. Cabello drove in two more runs to extend the Yankee lead.

The Reds scored two runs in the fourth on a groundout by Ivan Johnson and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Calihan. Al Bumpass’ solo homer and a wild pitch in the fifth inning cut the Yankee lead to 12-8.

The Yankees added three runs in the seventh with Farrell scoring on a double steal and RBI doubles by Volpe and Cabello.

ON DECK: The teams meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg
(53-59)
001010000  271
Salem
(51-62)
00210010X  481
W:
Thompson (5-8, 6.01) ;
L:
Mota (2-2, 4.79) ;
SV:
Browning (1)
HR:
None.
Game Story:
Lynchburg
|
Salem
Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Steven KwanCF202000030.265
Tyler FreemanSS502000001.333
Mitch Reeves1B511100001.277
Gavin CollinsDH400000000.274
Will BensonLF300000100.183
Jonathan Laureano3B200000021.203
Mike RiveraC401000001.201
Jodd CarterRF401100001.218
Luke Wakamatsu2B310000012.164
Totals3227200167.251
 

BATTING
2B: Carter, J (11, Thompson, D); Reeves (10, Thompson, D).
TB: Carter, J 2; Freeman, T 2; Kwan 2; Reeves 2; Rivera.
RBI: Benson (14).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Freeman, T 2; Collins; Reeves; Carter, J; Benson.
SF: Benson.
GIDP: Reeves.
Team RISP: 1-for-11.
Team LOB: 10.

FIELDING
E: Mota, J (1, throw).
Outfield assists: Carter, J (Acosta at home).
DP: (Freeman, T-Wakamatsu-Reeves).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Ryan FitzgeraldSS300000011.282
Devlin Granberg1B311000012.333
Pedro CastellanosRF411100102.273
Keith CurcioCF412100100.293
Victor AcostaLF200000010.299
Tanner NishiokaDH312000101.231
Jagger Rusconi2B401100001.186
Elih MarreroC401000002.125
Nick Lovullo3B400000002.252
Totals31483003311.259
 

BATTING
2B: Castellanos (21, Mota, J); Rusconi (15, Mota, J); Curcio (16, Jimenez, L).
TB: Castellanos 2; Curcio 3; Granberg; Marrero; Nishioka 2; Rusconi 2.
RBI: Castellanos (62); Curcio (14); Nishioka (30).
2-out RBI: Curcio; Nishioka; Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Rusconi; Granberg.
GIDP: Lovullo.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING
CS: Castellanos (7, 2nd base by Mota, J/Rivera).
PO: Castellanos (1st base by Mota, J).

FIELDING
E: Thompson, D (3, throw).
PB: Marrero (1).
DP: (Thompson, D-Fitzgerald-Granberg).

Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Juan Mota (L, 2-2)5.06333504.79
Luis Jimenez2.02110304.50
Dakody Clemmer1.00000304.58
Totals8.084431103.85
Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Dylan Thompson (W, 5-8)5.05225106.01
Andrew Politi (H, 4)3.22001604.23
Logan Browning (S, 1)0.10000000.00
Totals9.07226704.06
WP: Mota, J 2.
HBP: Nishioka (by Mota, J); Acosta (by Jimenez, L).
Pitches-strikes: Mota, J 90-52; Jimenez, L 24-16; Clemmer 13-10; Thompson, D 87-48; Politi 57-39; Browning 6-4.
Groundouts-flyouts: Mota, J 5-3; Jimenez, L 1-1; Clemmer 0-0; Thompson, D 5-4; Politi 1-0; Browning 0-0.
Batters faced: Mota, J 25; Jimenez, L 8; Clemmer 3; Thompson, D 24; Politi 14; Browning.
Inherited runners-scored: Browning 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Ben Rosen. 1B: Mark Bass.
Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 5 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 7:09 PM.
T: 2:56.
Att: 3,030.

