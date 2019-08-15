PULASKI — The Pulaski Yankees scored all eight of their runs in their first two at-bats and went on to defeat the Kingsport Mets 8-2 Thursday at Calfee Park in the opener of the latest three-game Big Apple-achian Rivalry series.
Ryder Green’s sacrifice fly, Jake Pries’ bases-loaded hit by a pitch and Borinquen Mendez’s two-out two-run double put four runs on the board in the first inning.
The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Reid Anderson struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Pulaski’s Robert Javier scored on an error, and Pries crushed a three-run homer for four more runs in the second.
Kingsport avoided the shutout by scoring two runs in the ninth on a bases -loaded single and a wild pitch.
Anderson picked up the win throwing five innings, giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks but threw 85 pitches.
Kenlly Montas, Evan Voliva — making his Pulaski debut — and Hayden Wesneski finished off the Mets in relief.
The Yankees are now 28-2 when scoring the first run, and are 21-6 at home.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the series starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Calfee Park.