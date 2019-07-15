PULASKI — Pulaski Yankees outfielder Ryder Green labels this past offseason “weird.”
Another word for it might be “miserable.”
Stricken by recurring strep throat in late October, the 19-year-old underwent a tonsillectomy that ultimately stripped 30 pounds from his stocky, athletic frame.
“Oh, man,” Green said with a smile. “It was one of those things where I couldn’t even get anything down. I legitimately went a few days without eating anything. It was pretty brutal.
“I came out of instructs at about 210 [pounds] and I went down to 180.”
Fortunately for Green and the Yankees, he’s all the way back — and hitting as well as he has in his brief pro career.
Green entered Monday’s home game against Bristol tied for fourth in the Appalachian League with 27 hits. He leads Pulaski in that category as well as in homers (four), doubles (seven), runs (21) and total bases (48).
On June 23, he hit for the cycle against Bluefield.
“The ball comes off his bat really good,” Pulaski manager Luis Dorante said. “That’s what we really, really like about him.”
Dorante, who worked with Green throughout extended spring training before reporting to Pulaski, wasn’t even aware of Green’s offseason ordeal. That’s a credit to the Yankees’ trainers in Tampa, who spent part of November and much of December working the prospect back into fighting shape.
“I feel good right now,” Green said. “Me and Scott Seabol, our hitting coach, we really hit it off. We came up with an approach for me, and it’s working right now. Whether I get into a slump or it keeps going good, we just decided to keep staying with that approach and good things will happen.”
When Vanderbilt won the College World Series last month, Green celebrated right along with the Commodores. He texted the coaches congratulations. He rooted on the fellow members of his recruiting class.
He’d planned to play with them before the Yankees took him in the third round of the 2018 draft and offered him $997,500 — well north of the slot value for the 97th overall pick ($599,100).
“I loved my opportunity at Vanderbilt and I loved the coaching staff and the facilities in Nashville, two hours away from my house,” said Green, who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee. “But it came down to the signing bonus. It was life-changing for me, and there was no guarantee I was going to get that opportunity again coming out of college a couple years older. You never know what can happen, so it was time for me to turn pro.”
Green’s first pro season was a challenge. Assigned to the Gulf Coast League, he batted .203 in 26 games, striking out 35 times.
“It’s a shock,” Green said. “Really, it was like college — I would assume — for a high school guy coming out his first year. I needed to learn, and that was the place to do it. I failed. I failed hard. You learn from it and try to come back from it.”
Rated as the No. 23 prospect in the Yankees system by MLB.com, Green has a pitching background that shows up in his strong throws from the outfield. Scouts rate his raw power above average, and he moves well for a big guy.
“He’s sneaky,” Dorante said. “He can steal a base easily. What I notice is the long run, first to third or home to third, he gets faster as he goes. He’s going to be all right stealing bases, but you know what? We don’t steal bases much in this era.
“We’ll keep working on making him a complete player.”
And, thankfully, a healthy one.