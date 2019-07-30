PULASKI — A two-run homer by Madison Santos and a solo shot by Jose Martinez provided all the offense the Pulaski Yankees needed in a 3-2 win over the Danville Braves Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game set.
The Braves opened the scoring on a Beau Philip solo homer in the first.
The Yankees answered in the third when Martinez cleared the left field fence to tie the score at one each. This represented Pulaski’s first hit and first baserunner of the game.
Brandon Parker led off the fourth with a walk, went to third on a Bryce Ball single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Blair to put the Braves back on top.
This would be the last run Danville would score as starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and relievers Sean Boyle and Mitch Spence would throw shut-out ball the rest of the way.
The Yankees took the lead for the first time in the fifth when, after Roberto Chirinos walked, Santos hit a two-run homer to right-center to put Pulaski up 3-2.
Boyle gained the win, his first of the season, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings of work and Spence picked up his first save tossing the final two innings.
