PULASKI — For the second straight game, the Pulaski Yankees fell behind early but came back for the win. Thursday night’s result was a 9-8 home victory over the Greeneville Reds.
Al Bumpass’ RBI single and Garrett Wolforth’s two-run homer put the Reds on top in the first.
The Reds added to their lead in the third on a run-scoring single by Carlos Reina.
In the bottom half of the inning, Antonio Cabello led off with a double followed by Chad Bell’s team-leading ninth home run to cut the deficit in half.
The Reds scored in the fourth on a tap in front of the plate that scored Peterson Plaz.
Reina picked up his second RBI of the night with a solo homer to right in the fifth.
Pulaski pulled within a run in the sixth. Madison Santos hit an inside-the-park homer, and after Jose Martinez walked and Jake Farrell singled, Borinquen Mendez doubled off of the top of the right field wall, scoring Martinez.
Farrell then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5.
The Yankees took the lead in the seventh when, after Bell and Ryder Green led off the inning with singles, Santos hit his second home run of the game and Pulaski led 8-6.
An RBI single by Ivan Johnson and a wild pitch allowing Plaz to score tied it up in the eighth.
Pulaski’s Green scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth, and Nelson L. Alvarez retired the side in the ninth for the win.
On Wednesday night in Princeston, West Virginia, a five-run seventh inning spurred the Yankees to a come-from-behind 6-4 win over the host Rays in a game shortened to eight innings due to rain.
The Rays drew first blood in the third on an RBI-double by Diego Infante.
A two-run single by Jake Guenther put Princeton up 3-0.
The Yankees got on the board in the fifth on Roberto Chirinos’ solo homer to left.
The Rays answered in the bottom of the inning when Nick Schnell led off with a triple and scored on a Gionti Turner single.
The Yankees took the lead in the seventh on an RBI double by Jake Farrell, a sacrifice fly by Chad Bell, a two-run single by Ryder Green and a run scoring double by Saul Torres to go on top 6-4.
Tyler Johnson sat the Rays down in order in the seventh and eighth innings before the game was called with two outs in the top of the ninth.
ON DECK: Game two of the Yankees-Reds series takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Calfee Park.