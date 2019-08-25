BURLINGTON, N.C. — Madison Santos accounted for all three runs, driving in two and scoring one, and four Pulaski pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the Burlington Royals, giving the Yankees the Appalachian League East Division regular-season title and home-field advantage in the divisional playoff.
The Yankees scored all three runs in the fifth after Jake Farrell led off the inning with a double and Jake Pries walked.
Santos ripped a 3-1 fast ball off the center field wall for a two-run triple and Ryder Green followed with a double to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.
Randy Vasquez picked up his fourth win after tossing six innings. He gave up three hits while striking out six and walking none.
Tyler Johnson allowed one hit, struck out three and walked one in two innings of work.
Hayden Wesneski relieved Kevin Milam in the ninth with the bases loaded and one out and retired the next two batters to preserve the shutout victory.
These two teams will meet Friday in Burlington for the first game in a best-of-three series with Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) coming to Calfee Park in the division playoff.
ON DECK: The Yankees wrap up their regular season with a three-game home series against the Princeton Rays. The first pitch of the opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Calfee Park.