PULASKI — The Yankees trio of Ken Waldichuk, Reid Anderson and Tyler Johnson tossed a one-hit shutout and Jake Pries hit a home run as Pulaski beat the Burlington Royals 1-0 on Sunday night at Calfee Park .
Pulaski’s pitchers lost the chance for a combined no-hit ter when Kevon Jackson of Burlington led off the ninth inning with a double off Johnson.
Anderson won his fourth game of the season, throwing five innings with five strikeouts and one walk.
Starting pitcher Waldichuk retired all nine batters he faced, striking out three with no walks in three innings .
Johnson gained his second save, retiring the side in the ninth after giving up the lone Royals hit.
Burlington had only four base runners for the game, which lasted only two hours.
In the sixth inning, Pries hit a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall for what turned out to be the winning run.
Still, after being a top early season Appalachian League hitting categories, Pulaski has scored only two runs, had only 12 hits and struck out 30 times in the last 26 innings at bat.
The Yankees were held to four hits Sunday, with Pries getting two , struck out seven times and had only four base runners during the game.
The series final game will be played Monday at Calfee Park with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.