PULASKI — The Saturday night temperature at Calfee Park was scorching hot but the Pulaski Yankees’ bats were icy cold as a reported 3,374 fans sweltered through an 8-1 loss to the Burlington Royals in the first game of a three-game series.
The Yankees were limited to six hits, with Roberto Chirinos getting two of them. Antonio Cabello, Borinquen Mendez, Ryder Green and Chad Bell had one hit each for Pulaski’s anemic offense.
The lone Yankee run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on Cabello’s solo homer to left, his third of the season.
On the other side, Burlington pounded out 12 hits with Logan Porter doing most of the damage with a solo homer, an RBI double and a run- scoring single. Five other Royals drove in a run apiece including David Hollie’s solo homer in the eighth.
The Yankees struck out nine times during the game, with winning pitcher Angel Zerpa striking out four and reliever Dante Biasi whiffing five.
Zerpa tossed five innings, allowing three hits with no walks.
Yoendrys Gomez lost for the second time this season, throwing 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one base on balls.
Elvis Peguera allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief work for Pulaski.
ON DECK: The teams will meet for game two of the series Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
— The Roanoke Times