The shipment of moose meat still arrives once a summer.
For Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Joe Sova, the delivery is a gift from his buddies in Alaska and a welcome reminder of his college days in Fairbanks. That’s where a hockey-playing city boy from the Chicago area spent many days hunting, fishing and enjoying the natural splendor of the 49th state.
“Those people up there, they’re very giving,” Sova said. “I’ve met a lot of natives. I’ve met a lot of tribe people. So it was a big culture experience as well as just nature, and Alaska’s beautiful. Second to none up there with the mountains and crisp air.”
Yes, the winters were colder than anything he’d ever experienced, but Sova learned to love it. His ability to adapt to various surroundings is a big reason he’s enjoying a pro hockey career that, like a December night in Alaska, seems like it might endure forever.
Sova, 31, is two years older than any other player on the Dawgs. On Friday in Macon, he will play in his 400th pro game.
“Man, that’s a huge accomplishment, and it’s tough to do nowadays with the fast pace and hard-hitting style,” teammate Brant Sherwood said. “I praise him for playing that long. We’re lucky to have him in the room, for sure.”
Added Roanoke captain Travis Armstrong: “I’ve played in just over 200, and it actually feels like about 400, personally. He’s had quite a career, a lot of accomplishments. He’s a guy that even I still ask questions to. He’s got a lot of knowledge.”
Sova’s pro journey began in 2010-11, when he played for Albany of the American Hockey League. In 2011-12, Sova played for Albany and Charlotte of the AHL, as well as Kalamazoo of the ECHL. When the ECHL’s Florida Everblades picked him up late that season for their playoff run, he helped them win the Kelly Cup.
“I kind of got a little spoiled, got a little taste of winning,” Sova said. “You win one, no matter where you’re at — whether it’s the SPHL or the Coast or the American League, house league, men’s league — you want to win again. I think that’s kind of any hockey player. It’s a competitiveness that drives you.”
It’s kept him going through a decade of overnight bus rides and countless morning practices. He credits his teammates, coaches and training staffs over the years for motivating him to keep coming back to the ice.
He’s represented 14 professional cities from San Francisco to Tulsa to Mississippi. And as he’s matured, he’s learned to value his sleep schedule and cut out the 2 a.m. junk food that can jeopardize careers.
“If you’re not taking care of yourself, you won’t last,” Sova said. “You might last a season or two, but you’ll find out little nagging injuries, little things will keep you away, and all of a sudden you’ve got to hang ‘em up because you can’t come back from some certain injury that just won’t go away.”
Sova actually had one of those that sidelined him all of last year — one he prefers to describe only as an “upper-body injury.” The Dawgs, who got four goals and 25 assists from Sova in 2017-18, allowed him to stay around the team throughout his recovery process.
Though itching to return, he gained an appreciation for the business side of pro hockey while watching games from the stands.
“I have a little bit more of a well-rounded edge on everything that goes into us,” Sova said. “That means everything that you pour into that jersey means so much more, because it’s not just about the players. There’s people that rely on this for their job. Front office people. Hell, people in the building.
“I’m here to do whatever I can to help the team, help the young guys, and I want to win. I don’t come back and play these games just to be ticking off games. I want 400 as a win.”
In July, when Sova committed to play for the Dawgs again this season, the team’s official Twitter account announced: “The beard is back!” Sova, who hasn’t been clean-shaven in about five years, returned to the ice last weekend after a 16-month absence in the opener against Pensacola.
He’s eager to get Friday’s milestone in the books and help the Dawgs earn their first victory of the season, then celebrate the home opener on Saturday night.
“Four hundred will be cool,” he said. “It means you’ve been around a while — maybe been around too long. But at the same time, once you get 400, my mind’s already on five [hundred].”
He smiled.
“That’s eclipsable in two years,” he said.
Just two more shipments of moose meat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.