The wearing of masks will be encouraged but not required when fans watch World TeamTennis matches at The Greenbrier next month.
WTT announced last month that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it would hold its 2020 season at a single site: The Greenbrier. The co-ed league, which features teams of ATP and WTA players, had said at the time that no more than 500 fans would be allowed to attend a match at the West Virginia resort's 2,500-seat outdoor stadium for social-distancing reasons.
This week, the nine-team league revealed more details about its plans for spectators.
"We don't have a requirement for the fans to wear a mask when they come into the stadium, but they'll be recommended," WTT chief executive officer Carlos Silva said Wednesday on a video conference. "They'll be available if people would like them.
"If we have perfect weather, 100% of the matches will be outside.
"We can't just stay in our basements forever. And we think if we can do it in a smart and safe way, everyone will enjoy it."
The season will run from July 12-Aug. 2. At least three matches will be held per day. Fans can attend without having to be overnight guests at the resort.
Last weekend, thousands of fans attended Novak Djokovic's charity tournament in Serbia — with no social distancing in the stands and with few spectators wearing masks.
But fans will be spaced out at The Greenbrier.
"Every other row will be blocked," Silva said. "You buy a ticket in a section, and then the ushers will social distance you at least two seats away … from another family.
"If a family comes together, those two or three or four people will be allowed to sit together. … But they won't be able to sit near another family; they will be at least six feet away. And then the row below them and the row above them will also be empty."
Fans will not only undergo temperature checks upon entering the resort grounds but also before entering the stadium. Fans with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to attend a match.
There will be hand sanitizer for fans to use upon entering the stadium.
In the event of rain, matches will be held at an indoor court at the resort. Silva said only 200-250 fans will be allowed at indoor matches.
WTT had announced Tuesday that players would undergo COVID-19 tests upon arriving at The Greenbrier and would be quarantined until the results come back. But the pro league changed that plan Wednesday — players will now be initially tested before ever leaving home. Only players with negative tests will report to The Greenbrier.
Players will undergo daily temperature checks before entering the stadium. Players with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will need another negative COVID-19 test before returning to action.
WTT had said Tuesday that any player testing positive during the season would be eliminated from the competition and would be paid only on a prorated basis for the matches that had already been played. But on Wednesday, the league changed that part of its payment plan.
"If somebody during the season … tested positive or got sick in the fifth day, the eighth day, the 10th day of the season and they needed to be pulled out, they're still going to be paid their [full] regular-season prize money," Silva said.
The ATP and WTA seasons came to a halt in March. The WTA will not resume until Aug. 3 in Italy, while the ATP will resume Aug. 14 with the Citi Open in Washington.
Last month's initial list of WTT players included Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Sam Querrey and the stellar doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan.
The Bryan brothers said they do not have safety concerns about playing World TeamTennis.
"They’ve taken the proper precautions," Mike Bryan said of the WTT on the video conference Wednesday. "West Virginia was down on the list of [COVID-19] cases. … It was maybe the best choice for it. I think with the social distancing there, everything is going to be buttoned up. You’ve got to start somewhere."
"The Greenbrier is pretty isolated," Bob Bryan said. "You go through a lot of back roads. And it’s not a big city. There’s not going to be players walking down the street into a packed coffee shop. … There's cottages spread out."
WTT announced additional players this week, including Genie Bouchard, Kim Clijsters, Monica Puig, Jack Sock, Mardy Fish, Milos Raonic, Coco Vanderweghe and former Virginia standout Danielle Collins.
Players will be confined at The Greenbrier for the entire season. But the Bryan brothers are not fretting about that.
"We were there in September for an [exhibition]," Bob Bryan said. "We were on the rivers doing rafting. We were biking in the mountains. I did falconry. There's horseback riding. There is all sorts of golf courses."
Forty-seven players have signed up so far. Silva expects a few more names will be added.
"The phone's still ringing," Silva said. "The U.S Open announcement [that the Open will begin Aug. 31] only takes it up a level again because I think everyone really knows they've got to jump in and get on the court."
Mike Bryan and Silva said no players have turned down the WTT because of the commitment required or for safety concerns.
"Everyone's really itching to get in this thing," Mike Bryan said. "There's a little bit of a waiting list. I've seen some of the names on it; big, big stars want in. They want to sharpen their tools. They want to get out there and play some competitive tennis."
Tickets went on sale last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
