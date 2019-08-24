STATEMENT NIGHT: The Salem Red Sox took a couple of big steps toward making the postseason on Saturday night, earning two wins against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of an announced crowd of 4,198 at Haley Toyota Field.
After a Myrtle Beach error gifted the Sox a 12-inning, 5-4 victory in the resumption of Friday’s suspended game, pitcher Enmanuel DeJesus and leadoff man Garrett Benge had big performances to lead Salem to a 5-1 triumph in the regularly scheduled game.
The victories moved the first-place Sox (34-27 second half) 2.5 games ahead of Potomac for the Northern Division’s final playoff spot.
Although Wilmington lurks just a half-game back of Salem, the Blue Rocks have already qualified for the postseason by winning the first-half title. A wild card would be awarded to the second-place team should Wilmington overtake Salem in the season’s final nine games.
DELAYED GRATIFICATION: Suspended by rain with the score tied 4-4 after the 10th inning late Friday night, the first game continued into the 12th, where Myrtle Beach plated a run on a bases-loaded walk in the top half to take a 5-4 lead.
Salem responded immediately in the bottom half. Devlin Granberg singled home Ryan Fitzgerald, who’d begun the inning on second base per minor league extra-innings rules.
Two outs later, Michael Osinski came up with runners on first and second. He hit a routine grounder toward shortstop Aramis Ademan, who had the ball squirt through his legs for an error.
Granberg raced around third to score the winning run.
SHUTTING THEM DOWN: DeJesus (8-9) was brilliant in the nightcap, tossing seven shutout innings. The southpaw allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven, departing with a 1-0 lead.
It was a nice turnaround for DeJesus, who entered the game having surrendering 30 hits across 20 1/3 innings in August.
THE IGNITOR: Benge went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the late game, delivering two crucial hits and one scintillating defensive play.
Benge singled home the contest’s first run in the second inning. With the Sox clinging to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth, he ripped a two-run double to pad the lead.
The third baseman capped his big night by making a diving stab of Cam Balego’s sharp grounder with two outs in the ninth. Benge scrambled to his feet and fired to first for the game’s final out.
LOOSE ENDS: Sox lefty Dominic LoBrutto tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to lower his ERA to 1.95…Second baseman Grant Williams, who joined Salem on Aug. 13, went 2 for 4 and is hitting .346 in the Carolina League…Myrtle Beach went 2 for 21 with runners in scoring position in the two games combined.
ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans conclude their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (5-8, 5.68) slated to face Myrtle Beach RHP Alexander Vargas (2-4, 5.03).
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Carlos Sepulveda
|DH
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Delvin Zinn
|2B-CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grant Fennell
|LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Miguel Amaya
|C
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Luke Reynolds
|1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Cam Balego
|3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Aramis Ademan
|SS
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Jose Gutierrez
|CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|a- Jhonny Bethencourt
|PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Kevonte Mitchell
|RF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.197
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|.228
BATTING
2B: Mitchell (12, Gonzalez, D).
HR: Fennell (5, 4th inning off Gonzalez, D, 1 on, 0 out); Amaya (11, 6th inning off Gonzalez, D, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Ademan; Amaya 5; Balego; Fennell 4; Mitchell 2; Reynolds; Zinn 2.
RBI: Amaya (55); Fennell 2 (47); Mitchell (41).
2-out RBI: Mitchell.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Fennell; Sepulveda 4.
SAC: Gutierrez.
GIDP: Balego.
Team RISP: 2-for-12.
Team LOB: 8.
BASERUNNING
SB: Zinn 2 (13, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Cottam, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Cottam).
FIELDING
E: Ademan (22, fielding).
DP: 2 (Ademan-Zinn-Reynolds; Balego-Zinn-Reynolds).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Devlin Granberg
|LF-1B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Kole Cottam
|C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Jerry Downs
|1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a- Victor Acosta
|PH-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Michael Osinski
|3B
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Jagger Rusconi
|RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Grant Williams
|2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Totals
|40
|6
|8
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|10
|.258
BATTING
2B: Nishioka (14, Hudson); Osinski (4, Hockin).
3B: Curcio (4, Hudson).
HR: Cottam (1, 1st inning off Hudson, 1 on, 1 out).
TB: Cottam 4; Curcio 3; Fitzgerald 2; Granberg; Nishioka 2; Osinski 2; Rusconi.
RBI: Cottam 2 (4); Curcio (19); Granberg 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rusconi 2; Fitzgerald.
SAC: Acosta; Williams, G.
GIDP: Granberg; Nishioka.
Team RISP: 4-for-11.
Team LOB: 5.
FIELDING
E: Cottam (2, throw).
Outfield assists: Rusconi (Balego at 2nd base); Acosta (Sepulveda at home).
DP: 2 (Fitzgerald-Williams, G-Downs; Acosta-Cottam).
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Bryan Hudson
|3.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5.22
|Erling Moreno
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.22
|Chad Hockin
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1.35
|Manuel Rodriguez
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.40
|Scott Effross
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.12
|Ryan Lawlor (L, 0-2)
|1.2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.32
|Totals
|11.2
|8
|6
|4
|1
|10
|1
|4.00
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Daniel Gonzalez
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|2
|4.23
|Rio Gomez
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.05
|Andrew Schwaab
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.19
|Joan Martinez (W, 4-4)
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3.18
|Totals
|12.0
|9
|5
|4
|4
|10
|2
|3.90
IBB: Fennell (by Martinez, J); Acosta (by Lawlor).
Pitches-strikes: Hudson 47-28; Moreno 18-15; Hockin 23-16; Rodriguez, M 18-15; Effross 8-7; Lawlor 28-20; Gonzalez, D 104-68; Gomez, R 30-22; Schwaab 24-16; Martinez, J 28-12.
Groundouts-flyouts: Hudson 5-0; Moreno 4-0; Hockin 0-1; Rodriguez, M 3-1; Effross 1-0; Lawlor 4-1; Gonzalez, D 8-1; Gomez, R 1-1; Schwaab 1-0; Martinez, J 2-2.
Batters faced: Hudson 13; Moreno 6; Hockin 7; Rodriguez, M 6; Effross 3; Lawlor 8; Gonzalez, D 25; Gomez, R 6; Schwaab 6; Martinez, J 9.
Umpires: HP: Drew Saluga. 1B: Jake Bruner.
Weather: 83 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 7:06 PM.
T: 3:27 (:40 delay).
Att: 4,971.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Carlos Sepulveda
|2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Delvin Zinn
|SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Grant Fennell
|LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Miguel Amaya
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Cam Balego
|C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Luke Reynolds
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Jhonny Bethencourt
|3B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Kevonte Mitchell
|RF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Zac Taylor
|CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|.228
BATTING
2B: Balego (18, De Jesus); Mitchell (13, De Jesus).
TB: Balego 2; Bethencourt; Mitchell 3.
RBI: Sepulveda (35).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Fennell 2; Sepulveda; Zinn.
SAC: Taylor.
Team RISP: 0-for-9.
Team LOB: 4.
BASERUNNING
CS: Bethencourt (8, 2nd base by De Jesus/Marrero).
FIELDING
E: Assad (2, pickoff); Taylor (1, fielding); Bethencourt (12, throw).
DP: (Reynolds-Zinn-Reynolds).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Devlin Granberg
|1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Jerry Downs
|DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Victor Acosta
|LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Elih Marrero
|C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|Grant Williams
|2B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Jagger Rusconi
|RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3
|.258
BATTING
2B: Curcio (20, Assad); Benge (16, De Los Rios).
TB: Benge 5; Curcio 2; Fitzgerald; Granberg; Marrero; Rusconi; Williams, G 2.
RBI: Benge 3 (34); Granberg (8).
2-out RBI: Benge.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Rusconi 2; Acosta 3.
SAC: Rusconi.
GIDP: Fitzgerald.
Team RISP: 3-for-13.
Team LOB: 11.
BASERUNNING
SB: Granberg (1, 2nd base off De Los Rios/Balego).
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Javier Assad (L, 4-10)
|5.1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3.80
|Enrique De Los Rios
|2.2
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2.27
|Totals
|8.0
|11
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3.99
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 8-9)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|3.75
|Yoan Aybar (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4.50
|Dominic LoBrutto
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.95
|Totals
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|3.87
Pitches-strikes: Assad 84-49; De Los Rios 42-32; De Jesus 92-57; Aybar, Y 19-11; LoBrutto 10-7.
Groundouts-flyouts: Assad 6-3; De Los Rios 4-1; De Jesus 6-5; Aybar, Y 3-0; LoBrutto 1-0.
Batters faced: Assad 25; De Los Rios 15; De Jesus 24; Aybar, Y 5; LoBrutto 3.
Inherited runners-scored: De Los Rios 3-0.
Umpires: HP: Jake Bruner. 1B: Drew Saluga.
Weather: 72 degrees, Overcast.
Wind: 3 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 6:25 PM.
T: 2:50.
Att: 4,198.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.