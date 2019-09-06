WILMINGTON, Del. — Brewer Hicklen brought home Michael Gigliotti with a safety squeeze bunt to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their 3-2 walk-off win over the Salem Red Sox at Frawley Stadium on Friday night in Game 3 of the Mills Cup semifinals. Salem still leads the series 2-1.
The Sox opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. After Ryan Fitzgerald laced a one-out single, Devlin Granberg doubled to left off Blue Rock starter Kris Bubic, scoring Fitzgerald.
Salem starter A.J. Politi and reliever Dylan Thompson held Wilmington off the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh, when Michael Gigliotti drew a one-out walk, went to second on a Kyle Kasser groundout and scored on a single from Kyle Isbel that tied the game.
In the top of the eighth inning, Tyler Esplin and Tanner Nishioka reached on back-to-back singles with Esplin making his way to third. Wilmington reliever Collin Snider uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Esplin to score and give Salem a 2-1 lead.
In the ninth, Sox reliever Dominic LoBrutto allowed leadoff singles to Cristian Perez and Gigliotti. After Kasser’s sacrifice bunt brought the runners to second and third, Salem replaced LoBrutto with closer Andrew Schwaab.
Schwaab uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Gigliotti to score the game-tying run and then hit Isbel with a pitch to put runners on the corners. Hicklen followed and executed a textbook safety squeeze bunt to score Gigliotti and end the game.
ON DECK: Game 4 of the Mills Cup semifinals gets underway Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. Starters have yet to be announced.
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Devlin Granberg
|LF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.385
|Kole Cottam
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Triston Casas
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Tyler Esplin
|RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Grant Williams
|2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|.318
BATTING
2B: Granberg (1, Bubic).
TB: Esplin; Fitzgerald; Granberg 3; Nishioka.
RBI: Granberg (4).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cottam 2; Benge.
GIDP: Nishioka.
Team RISP: 0-for-5.
Team LOB: 3.
FIELDING
DP: 2 (Williams, G-Casas; Fitzgerald-Casas).
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Kyle Isbel
|RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Brewer Hicklen
|LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Tyler Hill
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Nick Pratto
|1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Dennicher Carrasco
|3B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|MJ Melendez
|C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cristian Perez
|SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Michael Gigliotti
|CF
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Ricky Aracena
|2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|a- Kyle Kasser
|PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|.223
BATTING
2B: Melendez (2, Politi); Carrasco (1, Politi).
TB: Aracena; Carrasco 3; Gigliotti; Hicklen; Isbel 2; Melendez 2; Perez; Pratto.
RBI: Hicklen (1); Isbel (1).
2-out RBI: Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Pratto 2; Perez; Gigliotti.
SAC: Kasser.
GIDP: Melendez.
Team RISP: 3-for-11.
Team LOB: 10.
FIELDING
E: Aracena (2, fielding).
DP: (Perez-Aracena-Pratto).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Andrew Politi
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0.00
|Dylan Thompson
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3.38
|Dominic LoBrutto (L, 0-1)(BS, 1)
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Andrew Schwaab (BS, 1)
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|8.1
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|0
|2.73
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Kris Bubic
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|1.29
|Collin Snider
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Tad Ratliff (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|0
|5.04
WP: Schwaab; Snider.
HBP: Isbel (by Schwaab).
Pitches-strikes: Politi 84-57; Thompson, D 38-20; LoBrutto 22-17; Schwaab 8-4; Bubic 96-69; Snider 21-13; Ratliff 13-9.
Groundouts-flyouts: Politi 1-0; Thompson, D 3-0; LoBrutto 4-2; Schwaab 0-0; Bubic 5-3; Snider 0-2; Ratliff 2-0.
Batters faced: Politi 17; Thompson, D 9; LoBrutto 10; Schwaab 2; Bubic 23; Snider 5; Ratliff 4.
Inherited runners-scored: LoBrutto 1-1; Schwaab 2-2.
Umpires: HP: Drew Saluga. 1B: Ben Rosen. 2B: Mark Bass. 3B: Jake Bruner.
Weather: 63 degrees, Drizzle.
Wind: 14 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 7:10 PM.
T: 3:04.
Att: 4,558.
