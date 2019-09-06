WILMINGTON, Del. — Brewer Hicklen brought home Michael Gigliotti with a safety squeeze bunt to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their 3-2 walk-off win over the Salem Red Sox at Frawley Stadium on Friday night in Game 3 of the Mills Cup semifinals. Salem still leads the series 2-1.

The Sox opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. After Ryan Fitzgerald laced a one-out single, Devlin Granberg doubled to left off Blue Rock starter Kris Bubic, scoring Fitzgerald.

Salem starter A.J. Politi and reliever Dylan Thompson held Wilmington off the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh, when Michael Gigliotti drew a one-out walk, went to second on a Kyle Kasser groundout and scored on a single from Kyle Isbel that tied the game.

In the top of the eighth inning, Tyler Esplin and Tanner Nishioka reached on back-to-back singles with Esplin making his way to third. Wilmington reliever Collin Snider uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Esplin to score and give Salem a 2-1 lead.

In the ninth, Sox reliever Dominic LoBrutto allowed leadoff singles to Cristian Perez and Gigliotti. After Kasser’s sacrifice bunt brought the runners to second and third, Salem replaced LoBrutto with closer Andrew Schwaab.

Schwaab uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Gigliotti to score the game-tying run and then hit Isbel with a pitch to put runners on the corners. Hicklen followed and executed a textbook safety squeeze bunt to score Gigliotti and end the game.

ON DECK: Game 4 of the Mills Cup semifinals gets underway Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. Starters have yet to be announced.

Salem
(2-1)
000100010  250
Wilmington
(1-2)
000000102  3101
W:
Ratliff (1-0, 0.00) ;
L:
LoBrutto (0-1, 9.00)
HR:
None.

 

Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Garrett Benge3B400000002.214
Ryan FitzgeraldSS411000001.308
Devlin GranbergLF402100101.500
Keith CurcioCF400000003.385
Kole CottamC400000003.308
Triston Casas1B300000000.182
Tyler EsplinRF311000001.500
Tanner NishiokaDH301000000.429
Grant Williams2B300000001.182
Totals32251001012.318
 

BATTING
2B: Granberg (1, Bubic).
TB: Esplin; Fitzgerald; Granberg 3; Nishioka.
RBI: Granberg (4).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cottam 2; Benge.
GIDP: Nishioka.
Team RISP: 0-for-5.
Team LOB: 3.

FIELDING
DP: 2 (Williams, G-Casas; Fitzgerald-Casas).

Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Kyle IsbelRF402000101.273
Brewer HicklenLF501000102.154
Tyler HillDH400000001.091
Nick Pratto1B301000011.400
Dennicher Carrasco3B402100000.300
MJ MelendezC401100000.300
Cristian PerezSS411000002.182
Michael GigliottiCF221000021.333
Ricky Aracena2B101000010.286
    a- Kyle KasserPH-2B100000000.000
Totals32310200248.223
a-Grounded out for Aracena in the 7th.

BATTING
2B: Melendez (2, Politi); Carrasco (1, Politi).
TB: Aracena; Carrasco 3; Gigliotti; Hicklen; Isbel 2; Melendez 2; Perez; Pratto.
RBI: Hicklen (1); Isbel (1).
2-out RBI: Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Pratto 2; Perez; Gigliotti.
SAC: Kasser.
GIDP: Melendez.
Team RISP: 3-for-11.
Team LOB: 10.

FIELDING
E: Aracena (2, fielding).
DP: (Perez-Aracena-Pratto).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Andrew Politi4.04001700.00
Dylan Thompson2.11113103.38
Dominic LoBrutto (L, 0-1)(BS, 1)2.04220009.00
Andrew Schwaab (BS, 1)0.01000000.00
Totals8.110334802.73
Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Kris Bubic7.021101101.29
Collin Snider1.02110009.00
Tad Ratliff (W, 1-0)1.01000100.00
Totals9.052201205.04
Schwaab pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP: Schwaab; Snider.
HBP: Isbel (by Schwaab).
Pitches-strikes: Politi 84-57; Thompson, D 38-20; LoBrutto 22-17; Schwaab 8-4; Bubic 96-69; Snider 21-13; Ratliff 13-9.
Groundouts-flyouts: Politi 1-0; Thompson, D 3-0; LoBrutto 4-2; Schwaab 0-0; Bubic 5-3; Snider 0-2; Ratliff 2-0.
Batters faced: Politi 17; Thompson, D 9; LoBrutto 10; Schwaab 2; Bubic 23; Snider 5; Ratliff 4.
Inherited runners-scored: LoBrutto 1-1; Schwaab 2-2.
Umpires: HP: Drew Saluga. 1B: Ben Rosen. 2B: Mark Bass. 3B: Jake Bruner.
Weather: 63 degrees, Drizzle.
Wind: 14 mph, L To R.
First pitch: 7:10 PM.
T: 3:04.
Att: 4,558.

