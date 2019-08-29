Washington Redskins fans in the area who have DirecTV can rest easy.
AT&T and Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday they have reached a deal for a new, multiyear carriage agreement, clearing the way for WFXR, WWCW and other Nexstar-owned TV stations around the country to return to DirecTV.
DirecTV customers had been without WFXR and WWCW since last month because of difficult contract negotiations between AT&T, which owns DirecTV, and Nexstar, which owns more than 120 TV stations. Nexstar stations in 97 TV markets had been blacked out on DirecTV.
WFXR is a Fox affiliate, so it carries most of the Washington Redskins’ regular-season games. Washington’s opener is Sept. 8 on Fox.
