After traveling 846 total miles to play three games last weekend, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs see the schedule settle down beginning this week.
For the second — and final — time this season, the Dawgs will play just one game in a week. They host Knoxville on Saturday night in the opener of a three-game, two-week homestand.
Roanoke (2-10-2) remains in last place in the 10-team SPHL, but the Dawgs did snap their nine-game winless streak last Friday with a 7-4 road victory over Knoxville (10-3-1). Sandwiched around that triumph were losses to Fayetteville on Thanksgiving Day in North Carolina and Birmingham last Saturday at the Berglund Center.
The Ice Bears are tied with Fayetteville for second place in the SPHL and pace the league with 56 goals scored. Knoxville center Anthony McVeigh is tied for second in the circuit in goals (nine), while teammate Ricky Kramer shares the league’s assist lead (13) with Birmingham’s Josh Harris.
Jeff Jones tops Roanoke’s active roster with 10 points (five goals, five assists), followed by CJ Stubbs with eight (three goals, five assists).
Stubbs moved up one spot on the team’s scoring chart when Roanoke announced on Wednesday that it had traded forward Shayne Morrissey (nine points) to Birmingham for forward Austin Daae.
Daae scored one goal in 10 games for the Bulls this season. Last year, he contributed 17 goals and 17 assists along with a +13 plus/minus rating.
Morrissey had four goals and five assists in 10 games for Roanoke.
Earlier in the week, the Dawgs signed forward Bobby Watson to a second three-game tryout contract and placed Vojtech Zemlicka on waivers.
Watson scored on a wrist shot in last week’s win over Knoxville — one of two games in which he’s skated for the Dawgs. Zemlicka, who also was with Roanoke last year, supplied one goal and two assists in seven games this season.
The Dawgs are still seeking their first win at home, where they’ve gone 0-4-1 so far this season. Six of their next nine games will be at the Berglund Center.
