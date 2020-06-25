Venus

Venus Williams has committed to play in the upcoming World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ becomes the biggest name to agree to be a part of WTT this season, which will be held July 12-Aug. 2 at the West Virginia resort.

It will be Williams' 15th WTT season. Williams, who has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two U.S. Open singles crowns, will play for the Washington Kastles.

Almost 50 players have signed up for WTT this season, including Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Genie Bouchard, Kim Clijsters, Jack Sock, Monica Puig, Milos Raonic and the Bryan brothers.

