PRINCETON, W.Va. — Three Pulaski pitchers teamed up to toss a shutout and the Yankees scored on a two-out error to edge Princeton, 1-0, for their eighth straight win in the opener of the three-game series Monday night at Hunnicut Field.
Starter Randy Vasquez threw six strong innings, giving up four hits while striking out six and walking none in picking up his third win. Elvis Peguero relieved Vasquez and allowed three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Mitch Spence entered the game in the ninth with the tying run on first. On his first pitch he forced a ground ball to first baseman Jose Martinez. He threw to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who fired it back to Spence for the double play. Spence struck out the next batter to preserve the win and gain his second save.
The Yankees threatened in the fourth. With two outs, back-to-back singles by Chad Bell and Gustavo Campero put runners on the corners. After Campero stole second, a flyout by Madison Santos quelled the threat.
Pulaski broke up the deadlock in the sixth when Ryder Green walked, advanced to second on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt and scored on Saul Torres’ dropped line drive to left field.
In the seventh, Princeton’s Nick Schnell tripled off the top of the center field wall. But Peguero struck out the next two batters to maintain the Yankee lead.
ON DECK: The second game of the series is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
NOTE: With the win, the Yankees remain on top of the Appalachian League East Division, 5 ½ games ahead of Burlington who knocked off Johnson City.
Pulaski right hander Jhonatan Munoz was named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week on Monday after he pitched six scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out nine against Danville on Wednesday. Munoz, 19, was signed by the New York Yankees in 2016 and is in his second season with Pulaski.