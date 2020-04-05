Two memorable NASCAR races from Martinsville Speedway will re-air on NBC Sports Network on Monday night.
A rerun of the fall Cup race in 2017 will air at 8 p.m. Monday. That was a playoff race with a chaotic finish; Kyle Busch won in overtime. Chase Elliott had been in the lead, but he was robbed of the win after Denny Hamlin dumped Elliott's car into the turn 3 wall with three laps left in the race. Elliott confronted Hamlin.
A rerun of the fall Cup race in 2015 will air at 10 p.m. Monday. It was the 93rd and final win of Jeff Gordon's career. Joey Logano had dominated the race, but he was taken out in a payback move by Matt Kenseth with 42 laps left. Two weeks earlier at Kansas, Kenseth had vowed for revenge after Logano had put him into the wall.
NBC Sports Network will re-air three NASCAR races and an IndyCar race Monday, along with the first simulated race in the channel's eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.