The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be without their coach and three key players in their next game.
The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Dawgs coach Dan Bremner, forward Brant Sherwood and defenseman Travis Armstrong have each been suspended for one game and defenseman Jake Schultz has been suspended for five games.
All the suspensions stem from actions at the end of the team’s 2-1 loss in Fayetteville on Saturday, when a fight broke out on the ice after the game. Video showed Bremner arguing with Marksmen coach Jesse Kallechy before Armstrong, the team captain, skated over toward Fayetteville players and got into a scuffle. Additional video shot from the stands showed Schultz throwing punches.
Sherwood and Armstrong will each sit out of the Rail Yard Dawgs game on Friday in the Quad Cities, and Bremner will not coach the same game. Assistant Cal Miska will take over head coaching duties for Friday night. Schultz will be eligible to return on March 19.
The Dawgs also announced that defenseman Evan Lindquist and forward Dominic Blad have been waived so they can return to Western New England University to finish their final semesters.
Both Blad and Lindquist skated in two games for the Rail Yard Dawgs following their signings last week. Blad recorded an assist and a fighting major and Lindquist skated to an even plus/minus rating in the two appearances.
