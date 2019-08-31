Tanner Nishioka and Ryan Fitzgerald each drove in a pair of runs in a five-run, eighth-inning uprising that lifted the Salem Red Sox to a 6-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats, clinching at least a tie for the Northern Division title for the second half of the season.
After four and a half scoreless innings, Salem broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning as Nishioka brought home Jagger Rusconi with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. The eighth inning, however, is where the game was broken wide open as Kole Cottam made it 2-0 with an RBI single and Nishioka followed with another to increase the lead to 3-0. Victor Acosta drew a bases-loaded walk and Fitzgerald doubled to left to make it 6-0 and put the game out of reach.
The offense supported a brilliant pitching effort from Jhonathan Diaz, who tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Dominic LoBrutto and Yoan Aybar each provided an inning of scoreless relief to close out the game.
Wilmington kept within shouting distance with a 6-0 win over Myrtle Beach and Potomac swept a doubleheader with Frederick to prevent Salem from clinching the division title outright.
ON DECK: Thad Ward (3-3, 2.33) take the mound against Carolina’s Wuilder Rodriguez (0-2, 9.95) in Salem’s penultimate game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.