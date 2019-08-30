In the likely event that the Salem Red Sox make the Carolina League postseason, they have a guy who’s pitching like an ace.
Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus tossed a combined 13 scoreless innings over two starts this past week, earning victories against Myrtle Beach and Winston-Salem.
Over his past four outings, De Jesus has gone 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA, striking out 23 batters in 23 2/3 innings.
De Jesus’ strong August run not only has helped keep the Sox atop the Northern Division standings, but it’s also positioned the 22-year-old Venezuelan among the top pitchers in the league.
Entering Friday, De Jesus was tied with Fayetteville’s Shawn Dublin for the circuit’s strikeout lead with 122. He also ranked fourth in the league in ERA (3.58) and was tied for fourth in wins (nine).
De Jesus is not ranked among Boston’s top 30 prospects by either MLB.com or Baseball America. His fastball-curve-change combination is not overpowering, but it’s produced roughly a whiff per inning over the past two seasons.
De Jesus spent most of last year at Greenville. In three outings at Salem, he went 0-2 with a 11.17 ERA, allowing 20 hits in 9 2/3 innings.
Without question, his second tour through the league has been a lot more fun.
Fall ball for 4
Four players who spent at least part of this season at Salem have been selected to play in the Arizona Fall League, a high-level proving ground for top prospects.
Outfielders Jarren Duran and Marcus Wilson will join pitchers Bryan Mata and Yoan Aybar on the Peoria Javelinas, who have Salem manager Corey Wimberly on their coaching staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.