Jhonathan Diaz made one start for the Salem Red Sox last year. It did not go particularly well — 4 1/3 innings, seven hits, two walks, three runs.
But then again, that season didn’t go so well, either. The Sox finished 63-75 overall and didn’t make the playoffs.
If they make the playoffs this season, Diaz will have had a lot to do with it.
After his start on June 11 — another short one, as was his custom in the first half — Diaz was 2-6 with a 7.33 ERA for Salem. Carolina League opponents were hitting a robust .327 against him.
Since that day, the southpaw has gone 5-1 with a 1.16 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .181 against him over that span.
Diaz has some legitimate promise. He’s only 22 years old —more than a year younger than the average Carolina League player — and has a four-pitch mix that works when he throws strikes. His fastball is built to induce ground balls, while his curve, change-up and slider keep hitters from sitting on any particular pitch.
Diaz’s turnaround began on June 21, when he limited Down East to two hits over six shutout innings. That ignited a five-start run of dominance in which the Venezuelan southpaw carved out a 0.30 ERA, surrendering just 10 hits in 30 innings.
He went six more starts without a loss (and bagged an additional three victories) before suffering a tough-luck defeat in Salem’s 1-0 home loss to Frederick on Thursday.
In other words, his turnaround has been a major difference-maker for the Sox, who went 25-42 in the first half but entered Friday with a 2 ½-game division lead.