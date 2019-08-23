This time last year, Keith Curcio was preparing to enter the postseason with an independent team called the Kansas City T-Bones.
He’s put up quite the meaty numbers while trying to help the Salem Red Sox secure a 2019 Carolina League playoff spot.
Entering Friday’s series opener against Myrtle Beach, Curcio had batted .386 across 38 games since July 1. He reached base at a .424 clip and legged out 16 doubles over that span, going hitless just six times in July and August.
Salem manager Corey Wimberly has been deploying Curcio in the cleanup spot often in recent weeks to take advantage of his hot streak in run-producing situations. Despite that, Curcio never has been much of a power threat, hitting just 15 home runs in 482 games in the affiliated minors.
Curcio has faced Carolina League pitching before this year. A sixth-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Florida Southern College, he spent most of ’15 with the Braves’ High Class A affiliate.
He reached Double-A as an Atlanta farmhand before seeing his progress stall. Curcio revived his pro career in the 2018 American Association, hitting .306-11-57 and helping propel Kansas City to a league championship.
The Boston Red Sox purchased his contract from the T-Bones last December and brought him to big-league spring training this year. Curcio opened the season with Double-A Portland before being demoted to Salem in early June.
At age 26, Curcio is more than three years older than his average Carolina League peer. His experience and production have been invaluable to the team as he chases a second championship in a row.