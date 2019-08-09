Andrew Schwaab spent the first four seasons of his professional career in the New York Yankees organization.
Now the sidearming reliever is trying to make it with the Yankees’ biggest rival.
In many ways, Schwaab has already advanced further than many might have expected in 2015, when he went undrafted out of the University of Missouri.
He posted a 1.10 ERA in his pro debut that summer in Pulaski, then earned all-star honors in the South Atlantic League (2016) and Florida State League (2017).
But his progress stalled in 2018, when he went 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA at High Class A Tampa and 2-3 with a 4.42 ERA for Double-A Trenton.
Released by the Yankees in the middle of August last summer, he was signed by the Detroit Tigers and appeared in seven games for their Double-A affiliate in Erie, where he fashioned a 5.87 ERA.
This past December, Boston selected Schwaab in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Like most sidearmers, Schwaab makes his living off deception. His low-90s fastball and sweeping slider are designed to induce ground ball outs.
Entering Friday’s game at Carolina, Schwaab was 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and had struck out 34 batters in 30 1/3 innings. He was tied for seventh in the Carolina League with nine saves.
Revolving door
When first baseman Delvin Granberg was promoted from Greenville this week, he became the 51st player to appear on the Salem active roster this season, tying the franchise record set last season.
Salem’s lengthy transition list has included the recent releases of pitchers Hunter Smith (July 25) and Algenis Martinez (Aug. 2).