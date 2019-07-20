MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ryan Fitzgerald’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning capped a wild final three innings as the Salem Red Sox rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 to escape with a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.Com Field on Saturday.
For five innings, both Sox starter Enmanuel De Jesus and Pelican starter Jeffrey Passantino held their opponents off the scoreboard. But in the bottom of the sixth inning, De Jesus issued a two-out walk to Cam Balego, which was followed by a two-run homer to left center from Miguel Amaya.
An inning later, Aramis Ademan led off with a single, stole second and was balked to third by Sox reliever Zach Schellenger. Grant Fennell followed with an RBI single to increase the Pelicans lead to 3-0.
Salem began their first rally in the eighth against Myrtle Beach reliever Garrett Kelly as Fitzgerald walked and Acosta singled. After Pedro Castellanos struck out, Edgar Corcino lined a single to center that scored Fitzgerald. A throw came in from center toward the plate as Acosta headed for home.
When Pelican catcher Amaya tried to throw Corcino out at third instead, his peg went into left field, allowing both Acosta and Corcino to score and tie the game 3-3.
Myrtle Beach regained a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth after Balego led off with a single, took second on a ground out and scored on an RBI single by Tyler Durna.
Salem regained the lead in the top of the ninth after Dylan Hardy walked and Nick Lovullo reached on an error. After Garrett Benge struck out, Fitzgerald laced a double to left off Pelican reliever Enrique de los Rios to score Hardy and pinch-runner Michael Osinski to give the Sox a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Sox closer Andrew Schwaab put runners on the corners with two outs after a walk and a single but struck out Jose Gutierrez to end the game.
Despite allowing two runs on four hits in two innings, Schellenger was credited with his first win of the season, while Schwaab earned his eighth save .
ON DECK: Sox righty Daniel Gonzalez (4-6, 3.92) will start game two on Sunday at 7 p.m.