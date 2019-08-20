WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dennicher Carrasco’s two-run single keyed a three-run eighth inning for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, who then withstood a ninth-inning rally to hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Salem Red Sox at Frawley Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Blue Rocks took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on the strength of RBI singles from Kyle Isbel and Tyler Hill.
The Sox tied the game at two after a sacrifice fly from Kyle Cottam in the top of the second and a solo homer from Keith Curcio in the sixth.
Kyle Kasser restored the lead for Wilmington with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Garrett Benge re-tied the game with a solo shot of his own in the top of the eighth.
But, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Hill lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Aracena, and Carrasco laced a single to center to score Brewer Hicklen and Kyle Isbel for a 6-3 lead.
Salem opened the ninth with a leadoff single from Victor Acosta, a double from Jerry Downs and an RBI single from Devlin Granberg to reduce the deficit to 6-4.
Cottam scored Downs with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5, but Wilmington reliever Andrew Beckwith struck out Grant Williams and closer Josh Dye struck out Ryan Fitzgerald to preserve the win.
ON DECK: Salem and Wilmington will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with game one scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. with the nightcap approximately 30 minutes after the end of the opener. The Sox are scheduled to send Jhonathan Diaz (7-7, 3.91) and Andrew Politi (5-2, 3.99) to face Wilmington’s Kris Bubic (6-3, 2.34) and Marcelo Martinez (6-7, 4.17).