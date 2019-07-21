MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The game between the Salem Red Sox and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field was suspended Sunday evening after seven innings due to a power outage. Myrtle Beach was leading the game 6-1 after plating three runs in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.
The game will resume on Monday at 5 p.m. in the top of the eighth inning. Approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game, the regularly scheduled game will take place with Salem set to send out Jhonathan Diaz (4-6, 4.50) to face Pelican right-hander Erich Uelmen (4-2, 2.88).