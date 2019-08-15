HUE AND CRY: The bats weren’t nearly as loud as the voices on Thursday night.
In a game that featured a late-innings, benches-clearing incident, Ofelky Peralta and Scott Burke combined on a two-hitter to lead the Frederick Keys to a 1-0 victory over the Salem Red Sox in front of an announced crowd of 2,551 at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (30-22 second half), who’d piled up 26 hits in the first two games of this series, saw their four-game winning streak halted. Their lead in the Carolina League’s Northern Division was trimmed to two games pending the outcome of Thursday’s clash between second-place Potomac and Myrtle Beach.
BRINGING THE HEAT: Judging solely by the raw statistics, Peralta seemed an unlikely candidate to shut down the surging Sox. He entered Thursday’s start with a 6.59 ERA in six Carolina League appearances, having allowed 38 hits in 27 1/3 innings.
Still, Peralta has one of the most lively arms in the Orioles organization, and he showed it in this one.
Topping out at 99 mph on the radar gun, Peralta worked around three walks and singles by Jagger Rusconi and Grant Williams to go six innings, matching his longest outing of the season.
Peralta had shown similar promise earlier this season, when he earned South Atlantic League All-Star honors while going 6-2 with a 3.03 ERA for Delmarva.
ON-FIELD FRACAS: Both benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the seventh inning, shortly after Salem catcher Nick Sciortino was hit by a pitch thrown by Burke.
After lying on the ground for about 15 seconds, Sciortino stayed in the game and took his base. An argument ensued between Sox manager Corey Wimberly and Keys pitching coach Justin Lord, who wound up face to face with each other near home plate as both benches emptied.
Order was soon restored, and the umpires issued no ejections.
TOUGH LUCK: Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz (7-7) didn’t allow an earned run in his five innings of work, but he was still on the hook for the loss.
Diaz yielded three hits and four walks while fanning five, getting lifted after he threw 96 pitches. The lone run he surrendered, in the third inning, was deemed unearned thanks to a throwing error by Rusconi at second base.
Robert Neustrom capitalized on the extra opportunity with a two-out RBI single that brought home Daniel Fajardo for the go-ahead run.
PROUD ‘PEN: A night after tossing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, the Salem bullpen was fantastic again Thursday.
Rio Gomez, Joan Martinez and Andrew Schwaab combined to shut out Frederick over the final four innings. Collectively, that trio surrendered just three hits and one walk.
Neither team had an extra-base hit in the game, with Keys first baseman JC Escarra the lone man with multiple knocks.
ON DECK: The Sox embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a three-game series at Myrtle Beach. RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 2.28) starts the opener 7:05 p.m. Friday.