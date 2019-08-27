WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kole Cottam went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Devlin Granberg doubled twice and added an RBI as the Salem Red Sox downed the Winston-Salem Dash 5-1 at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon.
Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Granberg hit the first of his two doubles to right off of Dash starter Jorgan Cavanerio, scoring Victor Acosta. Cottam increased the lead to 4-0 in the third as he belted a three-run shot to left center.
Jagger Rusconi added an RBI single in the eight for a 5-0 Sox advantage. Craig Dedelow broke up the shutout bid with a solo home run off of Salem reliever Dominic LoBrutto in the bottom of the ninth, but Winston-Salem would get no closer.
Sox starter Thad Ward had to leave the game after recording only two outs after he took a comebacker off the bat of the Dash’s Andrew Vaughn.
Logan Browning relieved Ward and pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, followed by two more shutout innings from newcomer Yoan Aybar before LoBrutto finished the final two frames. Browning earned the win to go to 2-1, while Cavanerio took the loss to fall to 8-3 on the season.
ON DECK: Game three of the series is scheduled to feature Salem righty Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.23) against Winston-Salem lefty Konnor Pilkington (3-9, 5.36).
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.