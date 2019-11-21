Perhaps a change in opponent and a shake-up between the pipes will provide a much-needed spark for the struggling Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
Mired in a six-game losing streak and in last place in the SPHL, the Dawgs (1-7-1) look to break out of their slump with a home-and-home series against Huntsville (4-5-1), beginning with Friday night’s game at the Berglund Center.
Roanoke has to be thrilled to get a break from playing Fayetteville, which beat the Dawgs twice last weekend in North Carolina by scores of 6-2 and 4-3. The Marksmen (8-0-1) still haven’t lost in regulation, with five of their victories coming against Roanoke.
Huntsville has dropped four of its past five games and sits in seventh place in the 10-team league.
The Havoc is led by right winger Tyler Piacentini (five goals) and center Shawn Bates (seven assists).
Last in the SPHL in goals allowed, the Dawgs made a bold move this week by placing goaltender Stephen Klein on waivers and signing goalie Jake Theut.
Roanoke had high hopes for Klein, who made the SPHL All-Rookie Team last season after going 22-5-3 with a .923 save percentage and a league-leading 1.86 goals against average. Klein also set a league record with 257 consecutive scoreless minutes at one point in 2018-19.
Klein, though, struggled with his new team. In seven games for the Dawgs, he went 1-3-1 with a 4.59 GAA and .884 save percentage.
Theut opened the season with the Dawgs, posting a 2.71 GAA and .903 save percentage in two games before being released on Nov. 10.
Roanoke has to hope Havoc players spend some time in the penalty box this weekend. The Dawgs rank second in the league in power play success rate, scoring at a 25.8 percent clip.
