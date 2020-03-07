MOLINE, Ill. — The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs got two goals from Matt Beer and scored four goals in a 3:10 span of the second period in their 6-5 win over the Quad City Storm at TaxSlayer Arena on Friday evening.
The Storm scored first on a shorthanded goal from Stephen Gaul, but Beer tallied the first of his two goals on the night on the power play to tie the game at one. Ludlow Harris Jr. scored not long after to put the Storm up 2-1 after one period.
Midway through the second, Roanoke went on a scoring binge as Beer grabbed his second of the night, followed by a goal from Austin Daae 76 seconds later, one from Matt O'Dea 49 seconds after that and Nate O'Brien's first goal of the season 65 seconds after O'Dea to put the Dawgs up 5-2. Kalib Ford notched his first goal of the season with 2:08 left in the second to trim the Dawgs' lead to 5-3 after two.
Gregg Burmaster scored a power play goal just 39 seconds into the third to draw Quad City to within a goal, but Roanoke newcomer Kyle Wagner responded with his first professional goal on the power play to make it 6-4.
Taylor Pryce again drew the Storm to within a goal at 6-5 at the midway point of the third, but despite throwing 17 shots at Roanoke goalie Austyn Roudebush in the final frame, they could not find the tying goal.
The Dawgs' win came with assistant coach Cal Miska behind the bench, who filled in for head coach Dan Bremner who was suspended for one game, along with defenseman Travis Armstrong, following last Saturday's 2-1 loss in Fayetteville.
