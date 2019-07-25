BLUEFIELD, W.Va – The Bluefield Blue Jays put seven runs on the board in the second inning and came away with a 7-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees Thursday night at Bowen Field.
The Jays jumped all over the Yankees starting pitcher Leonardo Pestana in the second inning with Joseph Reyes hitting a three-run homer, Miguel Hiraldo a two RBI single and sacrifice flies from PK Morris and Davis Schneider.
Pulaski got on the board in the fourth when Antonio Cabello walked, Ryder Green singled and Anthony Volpe walked followed by a Chad Bell single scoring Cabello.
In the sixth, Green walked and a throwing error on a Saul Torres ground ball put runners on second and third. Bell singled, driving in Green for his second RBI of the game. Jake Pries then hit into a double play to end the inning.
In the seventh, the Yanks loaded the bases with one out but a Green pop up to first and Saul Torres lining out to left, left the runners stranded and Pulaski came away empty handed.
Pestana absorbed the loss but Sean Boyle and Elvis Peguero shut out the Jays over the last six innings in relief.
The Yankees travel to the Kingsport Mets on Thursday for the first game of a three-game set labeled as the Big Apple-achian Rivalry. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Madison Santos
|CF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Antonio Cabello
|DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Ryder Green
|LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Saul Torres
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Roberto Chirinos
|SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Chad Bell
|3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Jake Pries
|RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Jake Farrell
|1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Borinquen Mendez
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|.229
BATTING
TB: Bell 2; Cabello; Green; Mendez, Bo; Santos, M 2.
RBI: Bell 2 (22).
2-out RBI: Bell.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Torres, S 2; Pries 2; Cabello 2.
GIDP: Cabello; Pries.
Team RISP: 3-for-11.
Team LOB: 9.
FIELDING
E: Mendez, Bo (8, throw).
DP: (Mendez, Bo-Farrell).
|Bluefield Blue Jays
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Steward Berroa
|CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Miguel Hiraldo
|SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|PK Morris
|1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Davis Schneider
|2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.371
|Ryan Sloniger
|DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.404
|Angel Camacho
|3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Joseph Reyes
|RF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.182
|Eric Rivera
|LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Anthony Morales
|C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|8
|.265
BATTING
HR: Reyes, J (7, 2nd inning off Pestana, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Berroa; Camacho; Hiraldo; Morris; Reyes, J 5; Rivera; Schneider; Sloniger.
RBI: Hiraldo (16); Morris (21); Reyes, J 3 (18); Schneider (9).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Schneider; Morales; Morris.
SF: Schneider.
Team RISP: 4-for-10.
Team LOB: 5.
BASERUNNING
SB: Berroa (10, 2nd base off Boyle/Torres, S); Hiraldo (6, 2nd base off Peguero, E/Torres, S).
FIELDING
E: Hiraldo (8, throw).
PB: Morales (5).
DP: 2 (Camacho-Schneider-Morris; Schneider-Hiraldo-Morris).
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Leonardo Pestana (L, 0-3)
|1.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|3
|1
|11.00
|Sean Boyle
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.29
|Elvis Peguero
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6.32
|Totals
|8.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|8
|1
|3.91
|Bluefield Blue Jays
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Felipe Castaneda (W, 2-2)
|5.1
|5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|5.14
|Aldo Ovando
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10.38
|Austin Havekost
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|9.0
|7
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|4.76
Pitches-strikes: Pestana 35-24; Boyle 42-25; Peguero, E 42-27; Castaneda 86-47; Ovando 28-13; Havekost 29-15.
Groundouts-flyouts: Pestana 1-0; Boyle 3-3; Peguero, E 5-0; Castaneda 10-0; Ovando 1-1; Havekost 2-1.
Batters faced: Pestana 12; Boyle 12; Peguero, E 12; Castaneda 24; Ovando 7; Havekost 7.
Inherited runners-scored: Boyle 2-1; Ovando 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Trevor Matthews. 1B: Lane Culipher.
Weather: 76 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 6:31 PM.
T: 2:26.
Att: 898.