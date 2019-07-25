BLUEFIELD, W.Va – The Bluefield Blue Jays put seven runs on the board in the second inning and came away with a 7-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees Thursday night at Bowen Field.

The Jays jumped all over the Yankees starting pitcher Leonardo Pestana in the second inning with Joseph Reyes hitting a three-run homer, Miguel Hiraldo a two RBI single and sacrifice flies from PK Morris and Davis Schneider.

Pulaski got on the board in the fourth when Antonio Cabello walked, Ryder Green singled and Anthony Volpe walked followed by a Chad Bell single scoring Cabello.

In the sixth, Green walked and a throwing error on a Saul Torres ground ball put runners on second and third. Bell singled, driving in Green for his second RBI of the game. Jake Pries then hit into a double play to end the inning.

In the seventh, the Yanks loaded the bases with one out but a Green pop up to first and Saul Torres lining out to left, left the runners stranded and Pulaski came away empty handed.

Pestana absorbed the loss but Sean Boyle and Elvis Peguero shut out the Jays over the last six innings in relief.

The Yankees travel to the Kingsport Mets on Thursday for the first game of a three-game set labeled as the Big Apple-achian Rivalry. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Madison SantosCF402000010.175
Antonio CabelloDH411000011.203
Ryder GreenLF311000011.289
Saul TorresC400000001.245
Roberto ChirinosSS100000001.233
    Anthony VolpeSS200000011.177
Chad Bell3B402000202.267
Jake PriesRF400000000.259
Jake Farrell1B400000000.077
Borinquen Mendez2B301000010.277
Totals3327000257.229
 

BATTING
TB: Bell 2; Cabello; Green; Mendez, Bo; Santos, M 2.
RBI: Bell 2 (22).
2-out RBI: Bell.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Torres, S 2; Pries 2; Cabello 2.
GIDP: Cabello; Pries.
Team RISP: 3-for-11.
Team LOB: 9.

FIELDING
E: Mendez, Bo (8, throw).
DP: (Mendez, Bo-Farrell).

Bluefield Blue Jays
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Steward BerroaCF311000010.267
Miguel HiraldoSS311000111.303
PK Morris1B401000102.269
Davis Schneider2B311000100.371
Ryan SlonigerDH401000001.404
Angel Camacho3B411000001.287
Joseph ReyesRF412001302.182
Eric RiveraLF311000001.275
Anthony MoralesC310000000.154
Totals3179001628.265
 

BATTING
HR: Reyes, J (7, 2nd inning off Pestana, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Berroa; Camacho; Hiraldo; Morris; Reyes, J 5; Rivera; Schneider; Sloniger.
RBI: Hiraldo (16); Morris (21); Reyes, J 3 (18); Schneider (9).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Schneider; Morales; Morris.
SF: Schneider.
Team RISP: 4-for-10.
Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING
SB: Berroa (10, 2nd base off Boyle/Torres, S); Hiraldo (6, 2nd base off Peguero, E/Torres, S).

FIELDING
E: Hiraldo (8, throw).
PB: Morales (5).
DP: 2 (Camacho-Schneider-Morris; Schneider-Hiraldo-Morris).

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Leonardo Pestana (L, 0-3)1.167703111.00
Sean Boyle3.20001302.29
Elvis Peguero3.03001206.32
Totals8.09772813.91
Bluefield Blue Jays
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Felipe Castaneda (W, 2-2)5.15213505.14
Aldo Ovando1.210020010.38
Austin Havekost2.01000200.00
Totals9.07215704.76
HBP: Rivera (by Pestana); Morales (by Pestana).
Pitches-strikes: Pestana 35-24; Boyle 42-25; Peguero, E 42-27; Castaneda 86-47; Ovando 28-13; Havekost 29-15.
Groundouts-flyouts: Pestana 1-0; Boyle 3-3; Peguero, E 5-0; Castaneda 10-0; Ovando 1-1; Havekost 2-1.
Batters faced: Pestana 12; Boyle 12; Peguero, E 12; Castaneda 24; Ovando 7; Havekost 7.
Inherited runners-scored: Boyle 2-1; Ovando 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Trevor Matthews. 1B: Lane Culipher.
Weather: 76 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 6:31 PM.
T: 2:26.
Att: 898.

Tags

Load comments