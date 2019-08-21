BRISTOL — Madison Santos drove in three runs with a solo homer and a two-run triple and the Pulaski Yankees went yard three time to pick up their 40th win, topping the Bristol Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday night at DeVault Memorial Stadium.
The Yankees took the lead in the first when Antonio Cabello walked and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Chad Bell.
Gustavo Campero extended his hitting streak to 12 games when he led off the seventh with a home run to right field to give Pulaski a 2-0 lead.
Bristol tied the score in the seventh on an RBI triple by Jean Eusebio, followed by a run scoring single by Marshall Gilbert.
Santos hit the first pitch of the eighth inning over the left field wall to put the Yankees back on top.
With one out, Roberto Chirinos jumped all over a 1-1 fast ball and hit a solo homer to left and Pulaski led 4-2.
The Yankees increased their lead on a two-out, two-run triple by Santos.
Kevin Milam sat the Pirates down in order in the ninth to pick up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
With Burlington losing to Greeneville on Tuesday and Danville on Wednesday, the Yankees’ lead in the East increased to four games with seven games remaining.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the series will be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m.